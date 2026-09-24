Swyft is dropping their second Morris & Co collaboration and it’s even better than the last – 4 gorgeous, autumnal prints have joined the now-iconic lineup

When Swyft collaborated with Morris & Co last year, we readily labelled it the best Morris & Co collaboration to date. If you were also a fan, you’ll be pleased to know that Swyft has just dropped its second Morris & Co collection (and it's even better than last time!)

Available to shop now, the second Swyft x Morris & Co collection features four new designs from the Morris & Co archive: Pimpernel, Seasons by May, Wandle and Arbutus. With Swyft known for producing some of the best sofas available on the market, you can expect to see these stunning designs reimagined into quality pieces of furniture and home accessories.

Following the success of last year’s partnership, Swyft's latest collection combines the timeless patterns of William Morris with Swyft’s own modern, practical values.

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(Image credit: Swyft x Morris & Co)

The four Morris & Co prints will be available on a selection of classic Swyft designs. This includes the Storage 01, Storage 02, Storage 03, Model 05 Loveseat & Ottoman, Model 08 Sofa Bed, Bed 02, Model 02, Chair 01, Chair 03 and Cushion 01. More styles are expected to be announced. Across the collection, prices start at £59 for Cushion 01 and rise to £2,499 for the Model 08 Sofa Bed.

‘The success of our first Swyft x Morris & Co. collection showed us just how much appetite there is for bringing these iconic patterns into contemporary homes. For this second collection, we wanted to build on that success while giving the collaboration a fresh feel, which is where the rich, low-pile velvet comes in,’ says Keiran Hewkin, Founder and CEO of Swyft.

‘The four new prints each have their own character, and while the Swyft team is pretty evenly divided on a favourite, Pimpernel has a slight majority. We’re excited to see which one customers choose.’

Last year, I agreed that the Swyft x Morris & Co collaboration was one of the best William Morris homeware collections available to shop, and this year, I stand by that sentiment even more so.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara Hesikova)

The four new patterns each have a sumptuous, autumnal look, opting for colourways that are both richer and deeper-looking than the previous drop. Pimpernel, for example, is one of the boldest prints, featuring terracotta blooms and sage green stems across a burgundy background.

Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, has already seen the new collection in person and was left impressed.

‘The first Swyft x Morris & Co. collab did really well, so I'm not surprised the brands decided to do it again. But this time, they went bigger and bolder, learning from their experience with the first drop where the boldest, most quintessentially Morris & Co. print was the clear customer favourite,’ she said.

‘This time around, the colour palette is much cosier and autumnal, which is perfect as we're moving into the cosy season. And I think the burgundy-toned Pimpernel and Seasons by May prints are going to be the most popular.'

Swfyt is not the only brand nailing Morris & Co collaborations right now; here are a few more styles I’m loving right now.

Other Morris & Co collections

William Morris prints will never go out of style, and with Swyft known for their high-quality designs, it’s a winning combination for your home.