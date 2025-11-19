Kelly Hoppen has teamed up with M&S to create a stunning Luxury Real Christmas Wreath , and it’s perfect for giving your Christmas decor a stylish and sophisticated look.

The renowned interior designer frequently teams up with M&S, and this is the latest from the Kelly Hoppen x M&S Christmas collection that has truly impressed us. No festive celebration would be complete without a wreath, either on a front door or over a fireplace. However, Kelly has reinvented this festive staple with a minimalux look that will give your front door that effortless interior designer-esque style we all strive for.

Curated as part of her floral Christmas collection, Kelly Hoppen’s wreath is crafted with a soft grey bow and wispy pussywillow, reflecting the wider luxe festive trend we’re seeing everywhere this year.

M&S X Kelly Hoppen Kelly Hoppen Luxury Real Christmas Wreath £125 at M&S At £125, real foliage wreathes are certainly not the cheapest. However they do create a sense of effortless luxury for your home. If you're looking to invest in quality decor this year, this wreath is a great choice.

This year, Christmas trends have sat in two camps: nostalgia and traditional luxury, such as the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend . But the key to nailing luxe decor is to make it look effortless, which is exactly what Kelly Hoppen does.

This is shown perfectly through the Luxury Real Christmas Wreath, which is as minimalist as a Christmas wreath can look. It isn't flashy, it forgoes the usual dried fruit and cinnamon sticks, and instead comes with a stylish grey bow.

The grey bow is further evidence of Kelly’s stylish eye, as it is a timeless take on this year’s popular XL bow trend . Using a neutral colour, it emphasises the lush green foliage, rather than overshadowing it.

The impressive yet elegant wreath has been designed as a centrepiece, made from noble pine wreath and pussy willow. I might also add that it is massive. With the dimensions between 60 and 65cm, this wreath will really take centre stage. This supersized wreath trend puts this luxe style front and centre on your door or wall, meaning you don’t need much more decor - ideal for minimalists.

‘Christmas is all about creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for loved ones. It’s the little touches that make it feel magical,” says Kelly Hoppen. ‘My M&S floral range adds a stylish flourish and sets the scene for a special celebration at home.

And as you would expect, the rest of Kelly’s Christmas range looks just as stylish.

M&S X Kelly Hoppen 6 Christmas Crackers £50 at M&S The gorgeous crackers will easily take your Christmas tablescape to the next level. Plus, not filled with your traditional cracker paper clip or puzzle, instead you get a mandarin, clove and cinnamon scented candle. M&S X Kelly Hoppen 20pk Silver Grey Glass Baubles £22 at M&S These textured baubles will add some glitz to your tree. They look incredibly chic whilst dipping into classic Christmas sparkle. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Kelly Hoppen White Amaryllis Christmas Bouquet £50 at M&S I'm a sucker for a Christmas bouquet and this one is a showstopper! With 24 stems including Pussy Willow, Eucalyptus Viktoria, White Amaryllis, Pine Cone, Hemlock and White Hypericum, it deserves pride of place on your table.

I love Kelly Hoppen’s elegant, luxury wreath. It’s a great alternative to the bold, multicoloured tinsel, disco balls and kitsch baubles we’re also seeing everywhere, if you prefer a calmer festive season.