I’m obsessed with Kelly Hoppen’s festive M&S collection – it's a masterclass in luxury monochrome décor

Stop what you're doing because iconic designer Kelly Hoppen has launched another stunning collection with M&S.

Following the success of her debut collection in autumn last year, we’ve been loving seeing her contemporary designs at high street retailer.

As with any Kelly Hoppen collection, in her newly launched festive range you can expect to see lots of monochrome, clean lines and plenty of texture. These are my top picks.

M&S X Kelly Hoppen Layer Drum Table Lamp With Contrast Trim £59 at M&S Elevate your space with this striking table lamp. Its three fabric layers create a fresh, contemporary look, while the textured fabric filters the light for a cosy glow when turned on. M&S X Kelly Hoppen 20pk Silver Grey Glass Baubles £22 at M&S Silver is an excellent choice of bauble, working well with both natural and artificial trees. This set includes a beautiful mix and textures and a few sparkly numbers. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Marble Cake Stand £69 at M&S My favourite piece from the collection, this marble cake stand will add some understated luxury to your home. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Coffee Table £299 at M&S If you're looking to modernise your living room, look no further than this sleek coffee table. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Ceramic Small Lidded Candle £20 at M&S Kelly says she is 'particulary fond' of her new candles which she designed to smell just like Christmas. Scented with a combination of green foliage and warm spices, we think she's onto a winner. M&S X Kelly Hoppen Tall Bend Vase £19.50 at M&S Whether for displaying your favourite blooms or adding detail to your interior, this vase will make a statement, without even trying. It's perfect for creating an effortlessly cool look.

Kelly Hoppen is renowned for her effortless style, Not that she follows the trends, previously stating at her summer collection launch that she follows her heart when it comes to interior design.

It was following her heart and love of the festive season that led to this stunning new collection. From crafted tableware to statement tree decor, there’s something to suit your home, pre, during and post Christmas - so you don’t have to worry about it feeling out of season.

(Image credit: M&S)

You can, of course, expect to see Kelly’s expert blend of black and creamy neutrals to create her signature monochrome style. This covers everything from charcoal-toned ceramic dishes (£19.50 at M&S) to a luxe-looking marble cake stand.

Her festive details don’t stray from this colour palette, either. While you may associate bold colours with the festive season, Kelly Hoppen is making the case for a dark, luxurious Christmas trend. Her gold and black checkerboard gift wrap is a standout for me. I love its Art Deco style, and its luxe look gives any gift that extra appreciation for detail, which I’m sure the receiver will appreciate.

There is also a new home fragrance to look forward to. Exclusive to M&S, the scent is a combination of green foliage and warm spices to create a rich, festive scent for your home. Plus, with its gold and black packaging, it’s in line with the rage’s opulent look.

(Image credit: M&S)

‘The festive season is pure joy to me. It’s a time to relax with family & friends – a time to enjoy and simply be happy. I love to create a warm & welcoming atmosphere for loved ones; those little touches that make it feel magical. My new collection brings modern elegance to every corner to help set the scene for a special occasion,’ said Kelly.

‘I’m particularly proud of my new Christmas fragrance - I wanted to create a scent that truly smelt like Christmas; green foliage and warm spices that automatically put you in the festive mood. It’s a smell that reminds me of Christmas, yet it can also be enjoyed all year round.’

Which piece can’t you wait to snap up?