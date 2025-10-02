I’m obsessed with Kelly Hoppen’s festive M&S collection – it's a masterclass in luxury monochrome décor
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Stop what you're doing because iconic designer Kelly Hoppen has launched another stunning collection with M&S.
Following the success of her debut collection in autumn last year, we’ve been loving seeing her contemporary designs at high street retailer.
As with any Kelly Hoppen collection, in her newly launched festive range you can expect to see lots of monochrome, clean lines and plenty of texture. These are my top picks.
Kelly Hoppen is renowned for her effortless style, Not that she follows the trends, previously stating at her summer collection launch that she follows her heart when it comes to interior design.
It was following her heart and love of the festive season that led to this stunning new collection. From crafted tableware to statement tree decor, there’s something to suit your home, pre, during and post Christmas - so you don’t have to worry about it feeling out of season.
You can, of course, expect to see Kelly’s expert blend of black and creamy neutrals to create her signature monochrome style. This covers everything from charcoal-toned ceramic dishes (£19.50 at M&S) to a luxe-looking marble cake stand.
Her festive details don’t stray from this colour palette, either. While you may associate bold colours with the festive season, Kelly Hoppen is making the case for a dark, luxurious Christmas trend. Her gold and black checkerboard gift wrap is a standout for me. I love its Art Deco style, and its luxe look gives any gift that extra appreciation for detail, which I’m sure the receiver will appreciate.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
There is also a new home fragrance to look forward to. Exclusive to M&S, the scent is a combination of green foliage and warm spices to create a rich, festive scent for your home. Plus, with its gold and black packaging, it’s in line with the rage’s opulent look.
‘The festive season is pure joy to me. It’s a time to relax with family & friends – a time to enjoy and simply be happy. I love to create a warm & welcoming atmosphere for loved ones; those little touches that make it feel magical. My new collection brings modern elegance to every corner to help set the scene for a special occasion,’ said Kelly.
‘I’m particularly proud of my new Christmas fragrance - I wanted to create a scent that truly smelt like Christmas; green foliage and warm spices that automatically put you in the festive mood. It’s a smell that reminds me of Christmas, yet it can also be enjoyed all year round.’
Which piece can’t you wait to snap up?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.