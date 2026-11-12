I've tested countless bath towels, but I keep coming back to this under-the-radar brand – these are the luxe bundles I'm buying in their Black Friday sale

Finding the best bath towels can be a difficult task. I have tried and tested countless towels that go stiff after just one wash, or don't seem to properly dry you at all, but the right towel can have the biggest impact on your daily life.

While it's a small item, I'm a big believer in making sure that the basic things we use everyday are those that we invest in. Finding the best, high-quality towels for less will feel like a win and a warm hug every time you step out of the shower - particularly as we enter the coldest months.

Luckily, I've done the hard work for you - Rise & Fall's towels are some of the very best out there, rivalling premium brands for a lot less and their Black Friday sale has started. With 20% off, now is the time to buy.

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Rise & Fall Turkish Bath Towels (Pack of 2) £36 at Rise&Fall Priced under £40 in the sale, this bundle of two bath towels is my favourite pick for upgrading your towels before hosting season starts.

Rise & Fall's business model puts luxury first, without the crazy mark ups. I've tried their products first hand and can attest to the fact that the quality of the materials is truly top tier, but what sets them apart from other brands is that the prices are much lower.

They partner directly with the best manufacturers and produce small quantities which cuts out waste and inflated mark-ups, so you can get the same high quality as other retailers provide, for a fraction of the cost.

Towels are the area where I think this is the most valuable. No one wants to overspend on towels, but equally, you notice when towels are poor quality. Rise & Fall's towels are crafted in Turkey from 100% Aegaen cotton and woven using an 'Aqua-fibro' process which increases absorbency.

(Image credit: Rise & Fall)

With 20% off, two bath towels are now £36, which is an amazing price for the quality. What I love about Rise & Fall is that they do extended bath towel sizing - there's nothing worse than a towel that barely wraps around your body.

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You can choose between a bath towel, bath sheet and an XL bath sheet, and these are available in 5 different colours.

The move-in bundle, priced at £105.60, is a great option for overhauling your bath towels in one fell swoop. It includes two bath sheets, two bath towels & two hand towels, and works out 15% cheaper than if you were to buy separately.

This would also make a fantastic gift for friends and family who are moving into a new home.

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