3 ways to make your bathroom feel cosier this autumn – take it from stark to warm and inviting

Yesterday I felt the first marker that autumn is here: the floor was freezing cold when I stepped out of the shower. As if the fallen leaves weren't already enough of a sign, this shift has given me the push I needed to start making some bathroom updates.

A bathroom’s main function is, of course, bathing, but how we use it can shift with the seasons. In summer, we might focus on cooling down, while in winter, it’s all about creating a warm, cosy space to hunker down in.

Whether it's a metaphorical feeling of warmth or a physical one, these small shifts could be all you need to make your bathroom a welcoming place to unwind.

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1. Focus on task lighting

(Image credit: Pooky)

During autumn and winter when mornings and evenings are much darker, a stark blue-toned overhead light can be somewhat of an attack on the senses. Instead, creating ambience with warm task lighting in a bathroom is key to enhancing cosiness.

'The right lighting can have a huge impact on a space, especially in the bathroom, where many of us go to relax and wind down. Creating a welcoming atmosphere isn't always just about the light source itself,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. 'The way you control it matters too. Choosing dimmable lighting gives you the flexibility to turn down the brightness, helping to create a softer, more relaxing feel for those moments you need to switch off.'

Don't be scared of using lamps in a bathroom - adding a rechargeable lamp to a shelf or cabinet is perfect for setting the mood for evening soaks.

Addison Ross Ltd UK Bamboo Lamp Base Matt Gold 30cm £126 at addisonross.com This slim bamboo lamp base is easy to slot into a bathroom, whether on a shelf or beside a sink. Addison Ross Ltd UK Ikat Empire Mauve & Cappuccino Lampshade - 16cm £38 at addisonross.com I'm obsessed with Addison Ross' brand new Ikat shades - they're an easy way to add flair and texture to a bathroom. DUSK Kally Rechargeable Rattan Wall Light - Brass £28 at Dusk.com Wall lights are just as vital for adding warmth to a bathroom. This rattan shade is super practical.

2. Use colour carefully

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mary Wadsworth)

The power of colour shouldn't be understated. While neutral bathroom colour schemes are often a good idea in terms of longevity, they can make a space feel cold and uninviting.

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Instead, opt for a shade with more warmth, such as powdery pinks, terracotta hues or earthy palettes. It can still work towards a neutral scheme, but the undertones will evoke a much more inviting atmosphere than stark white.

3. Layer plenty of soft materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

As I discovered this week, stepping out onto a cold stone floor immediately waves goodbye to any level of cosiness in a bathroom. While bath mats can combat this, bathroom trends show that we should be taking more inspiration from the living areas in our home, which makes a rug a much better choice.

'Consider choosing a beautiful synthetic bathroom rug made from durable, moisture-resistant materials. Adding a luxurious rug to your bathroom, will contribute to a sense of serenity and provide extra comfort underfoot,' says Kirsty Barton, brand manager at Alternative Flooring.

'Enhance your space with gorgeous soft tonal browns and gentle neutrals, which soften and elevate the nature of your surroundings. Faux fibres are best for replicating natural textures, with no need to compromise on comfort,' Kirsty adds.

Weaver Green Dartmouth Stripe Pamplemousse Rug £68 at weavergreen.com Weaver Green's rugs are ideal for layering texture, colour and pattern within a bathroom, especially for country schemes. Ruggable Annika Green Flatwoven Rug £89 at Ruggable UK Ruggable takes the prize for the most practical rugs for a wash space, you could go small or supersize with this style. H&M Cotton Terry Bath Mat £9.99 at H&M For a more typical bathroom design, opt for this fun striped bath mat from H&M Home.

The start of autumn is the perfect time for a bathroom refresh - these budget bathroom ideas will provide plenty of inspiration for affordable updates.