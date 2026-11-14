This £15 storage hero from IKEA is going to clear clutter and maximise space in my tiny kitchen – I’ve been spotting this clever design all over social media

Small kitchen owners, listen up, as I have something of interest to tell you. IKEA’s £15 SKÅDIS pegboard is perfect for maximising space in small spaces (and making your kitchen look like it belongs to a pro chef in the first place).

Recently, every time I turn to social media, I’m met with cooking content creators who have taken to using pegboards on their kitchen walls to hang their best pots, pans and other cooking utensils . And as the proud owner of a tiny kitchen , I have to say this vertical storage idea caught my eye.

If you’re sick of constantly organising your kitchen cupboards , why not do away with them altogether? A pegboard will make the most of unused vertical kitchen space, and IKEA is one of the best places I’ve seen to do it on a budget.

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IKEA SKÅDIS Pegboard - White 76x56 Cm £15 at ikea.com

Anyone who lives in a flat or has a small kitchen will know space is a premium. And if you’re like me and love cooking new dishes as well as hosting, a lack of space can quickly become frustrating. So, when I head to TikTok for new recipe inspiration, I’m also looking at how other home chefs have organised their small kitchens .

One thing I kept noticing was that many of these kitchens had pegboards or wire racks to hang their cookware, spice racks, best knives and utensils. I have a grand total of five kitchen cupboards in my flat - two for dry goods and cookware, two for cookware and crockery and one under-the-sink cupboard for cleaning supplies. As I’m not exactly blessed with space, I’ve decided my kitchen would benefit from a pegboard, and I’m going to use IKEA’s SKÅDIS board.

The SKÅDIS pegboard is 76x56 cm and can be fixed to a wall or desk to ensure you can access exactly what you need, as you need it. A mounting rail is included, and it’s suitable for use in kitchens and bathrooms, so you don’t need to worry too much about steam or condensation.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA also offers a range of accessories that are compatible with the board, such as clips, shelving and even elastic cords to help fix your items in place. I personally plan on attaching it to my kitchen wall so I can hang miscellaneous items that are bulky in my cupboards, such as cheese graters, sieves, colanders, and a corkscrew for easy access.

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I’m not the only person who has had their attention grabbed by the pegboard, as these items have racked up thousands of reviews on IKEA’s website. 2,797 of these reviews are five-star.

‘I put it up in my kitchen and find myself using it every day. Fantastic find it helps keep my kitchen tops clear,’ says one.

‘Absolutely favourite buy! Perfect for a nifty storage solution for all the little bits needed in the kitchen! I absolutely love the peg board!’ says another.

Having fallen down the pegboard rabbit hole, here are a few more styles I’ve spotted online.

If you're short on space, a pegboard can use up otherwise useless vertical space and make frequently used items easier to grab in the process.