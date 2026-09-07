Lakeland just dropped a £5 storage solution that'll tidy *any* cupboard in seconds – I’m snapping up this clutter buster for every room of my house

Cupboards are always a tricky one. On the one hand, they’re ideal for hiding everything from cleaning products to food packets and bathroom essentials. But in my experience, hiding something behind a cupboard door doesn’t always lend itself well to home organisation - which is why I was intrigued when I spotted the new Tall SlideAway Storage Caddy (£4.99 at Lakeland) .

As I write, I know there are at least two cupboards in my house that will empty themselves onto the floor as soon as I open them. And as I’ve recently moved house and plan to give it a complete organisational redo , I’ve set aside some money to buy clever clutter-busters to help me along the way. Luckily for me, this option is ridiculously affordable.

Technically, this Lakeland storage caddy comes in a set, and you can buy the smaller - but wider - Short SlideAway Storage Caddy for the same price of just £4.99 at Lakeland . But for less than £10 for the pair, I still think Lakeland has just won the clutter-busting storage war.

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Lakeland Tall Slideaway Storage Caddy £4.99 at Lakeland This taller storage caddy is designed for taller bottles and jars, and can help you make the use of vertical space inside - or outside - a cupboard. Lakeland Short Slideaway Storage Caddy £4.99 at Lakeland Suitable for smaller packets, jars or cleaning cloths and tools, this smaller caddy offers extra space to store wider items.

I recently wrote about Lakeland’s under-the-sink organiser , which I immediately added to my basket. However, these two new storage caddies can offer similar storage space to the first organiser - for less money and without taking up as much space. And in my eyes, it’s also way more versatile.

While the under-the-sink organiser was largely designed for people who want tidy under-the-sink cupboards , these caddies can be used anywhere - from under the sink to your kitchen cupboards and bathroom vanity. Personally, I’d also use the taller one for paperwork in my home office.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

The slimline design makes them perfect for smaller cupboards and spaces, and they even come with wheels and a handle so you can quickly pull them out and grab what you need in seconds. This means that you don’t have to reach over and grab the item you need - which, let’s face it, always seems to be right at the back.

Despite being small in footprint, they’re also still big enough to hold cleaning bottles, jars, packets, tubes, and anything else you’d like to keep separated or categorised.

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Plus, I’ve already seen how pull-out caddies like this can transform cupboards from chaotic to calm in no time. That’s because Ideal Home’s Managing Editor, Thea, uses caddies just like these in her under-the-sink cupboard and beyond.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Thea Babington-Stitt)

She uses the Joseph Joseph CupboardStore 2-tier Easy Access Wheeled Storage Caddy (£25 at Amazon) and the Joseph Joseph CupboardStore 2-tier Easy Access Wheeled Storage Caddy (£35 at Amazon) . All in all, those caddies set her back £60.

For two very similar caddies at Lakeland, you could spend just £10. And while they don’t quite have the same bells and whistles as Joseph Joseph, they’re ideal in their simplicity.

They’ll allow you to separate everything from food items to cleaning products, and give everything a home in a cupboard for a budget price.

Alternatives to buy

Amtido Amtido Under Sink Storage Rack With Sliding Basket Drawer £19.99 at Amazon UK Although designed for under-the-sink storage, this is another option that can be used to store everything from cleaning products to your food for organised cupboards. Punorric Punorric 3 Pack Kitchen Cupboard Organiser With Wheels £18.99 at Amazon UK If you prefer the vertical design, this 3-pack will suit any cupboard and help you keep all of your taller items neat and tidy. Dunelm 2 Tier Under Sink Organiser With Drawers £12 at Dunelm This two-tier organiser from Dunelm can again be used in any cupboard in the house, offering two levels for your everyday items.

I think Lakeland might be my new favourite shop for clever storage solutions!