I love the look of the engineered wood flooring in my kitchen, but this big downside is why I wouldn't choose it again

When we renovated my current house, I thought I’d cracked the great kitchen-flooring puzzle. I’d lived with porcelain tiles before – gorgeous, yes, but absolutely unforgiving. Drop a bowl, and it shatters into a million pieces. Dare to come downstairs without slippers, and you’ll lose toes to frostbite. Before that, I’d tried luxury vinyl tiles, which I expected to be my low-maintenance dream. Instead, they were oddly tricky to clean. No matter what I used, there always seemed to be a film left behind, and the joints between tiles needed a toothpick to clean.

So, this time, I went for the kitchen flooring idea I’d always pined for: engineered wood planks. Specifically, gorgeous multi-width oak with a posh white speckled finish from Naked Floors . Proper timber, proper warmth, a proper grown-up kitchen.

When it was first laid, it was everything I hoped for. It looked stunning – a soft, beachy grain that made the whole space feel light and inviting, and I’d 100% recommend Naked Floors if you’re looking for similar. Visiting friends commented on it constantly. I was smug.

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Fast-track five years, and the smugness has dimmed a little. Not because there’s anything wrong with the product (there isn’t) and not because engineered wood can’t work brilliantly in a kitchen (it absolutely can). The problem, as ever, is me. Or rather, my total failure to give it the routine love, care and maintenance it begged for. Resealing is an annual requirement, but somehow, it’s still on my to-do list. And now it desperately needs sanding right back and starting again. Sob.

But there’s one upside: living with this floor has taught me exactly what I’d choose next time (by which I mean the next home, the timber is staying). If you’re wondering if engineered wood flooring is good for a kitchen, here’s my honest take.

Is engineered wood-flooring good for a kitchen

First things first: engineered wood isn’t the villain; our issues are not the flooring’s fault, they’re entirely ours.

Engineered wood is a brilliant invention that can be great in a kitchen. You get a real-timber surface, with all the natural beauty and warmth of wood, but with a stable, layered base that makes it far better suited to fluctuating kitchen temperatures than solid planks. Plenty of people have it in their kitchens for decades and love it.

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(Image credit: Future / Linda Clayton)

If anyone asks me, is engineered wood flooring good for a kitchen? I always say yes, with the caveat that you do have to care for it. By ‘care for it’, I mean follow the manufacturer’s instructions to the letter. Clean up spills quickly (which in fairness, I do). Use the recommended cleaning products (again, yes). Protect it from stiletto-heel scratches and enthusiastic chair-dragging (yep). Re-oil or re-seal it when they say you should – generally at least once a year (Big Fat Fail).

I really thought I would, and the fact I haven’t is especially embarrassing given my husband is a cabinetmaker, but that might be the problem. He doesn’t want to spend precious downtime sanding wood on his hands and knees, and obviously my efforts wouldn’t be up to his standards. That’s my excuse anyway, but when you’ve got a busy life, children, work deadlines and two crazy spaniels and horses to care for, good intentions can so easily melt away. Our floor is a case study in good flooring, bad owners.

The pros: why engineered wood won me over

1. It’s warm, lovely and instantly homely

Engineered wood brings softness to a kitchen that no tile can match. The moment it was down, the whole room felt calmer, more lived-in, more… adult. Spill a bit of daylight across it, and you get that dreamy, magazine-worthy ripple of grain. It’s the kind of floor that makes you want to pad around barefoot with a coffee. And I regularly do this, without getting cold toes.

(Image credit: Future/Linda Clayton)

2. It works beautifully with open-plan layouts

Wood naturally links spaces. In our open-plan kitchen-diner, the flooring helped everything flow. It starts in the entrance hall and continues into the open-access dining area, with no harsh junctions, no visual jolts. Just a calm sweep of timber that ties the whole space together – new extension and original building.

(Image credit: Future/Linda Clayton)

3. It’s kinder on legs and joints

Anyone who cooks a lot knows the pain of standing on tiles for long stretches. My back and knees rejoiced when we swapped. Engineered wood really does soften the blow.

4. It can be low-maintenance – if you keep on top of it

If you’re diligent, it’s not hard work. Vacuum every day or two and use the best mop once a week (I use a natural soap-based cleaner with a hint of whitener) to clean my engineered wood floors. Then an annual top-up of oil is enough to keep most finishes looking radiant.

But you have to actually do it. Engineered wood is not a ‘fit and forget’ kind of surface.

(Image credit: Future / Clayton Cabinets)

The cons: the realities I can’t ignore

1. Water and wood aren’t natural friends

Kitchens equal spills. And we’ve had plenty, including two puppies who have taken longer than desired to potty train. Engineered wood is more stable than solid timber, but it still doesn’t love repeated water exposure.

Of course, I mop up any obvious spills right away, I’m not an animal, but there have been a couple of spillages I’ve not spotted soon enough. Plant pots, for example – we have a couple of black rings where I hadn’t spotted overspill when watering.

(Image credit: Future/Linda Clayton)

2. It needs routine care

Our downfall. And once you get behind on maintenance, it shows. The protective finish reduces in effectiveness over time, and that’s when problems occur. Dull patches and stains will sink in, and areas will wear differently depending on traffic (especially around the cooker and sink zones).

We also now have a fair few puppy-wee watermarks that mock me every time I walk past. Had we maintained the finish, the flooring would have coped much better.

3. It’s not cheap to remedy

Sanding and refinishing an entire kitchen isn’t overly complex, but it is messy, costly and disruptive. Ours covers the majority of the ground floor, and we can’t get upstairs without stepping on it, so we’ll probably need to move out for a few days while the work is done. Another reason we’re putting it off. Realistically, you want to keep up the maintenance to avoid ever being in our position.

4. Pets make everything 10 times harder

I love our dogs, but my floor does not. Sharp little claws, spilt water bowls, muddy paws, ‘accidents’… all the things engineered wood would rather not meet.

(Image credit: Future/Linda Clayton)

So, would I choose engineered wood again?

Honestly? Probably not in the kitchen, the busiest room in our home. But not because it’s a bad choice, just not the right one for how we live or our laziness levels. If we were diligent maintainers, I’d absolutely reach for engineered wood again. But I’ve accepted that my life is too chaotic, too dog-filled and too deadline-driven to lovingly care for my floors.

What I’d choose instead

I’d definitely go for engineered wood floors again in a dining room, ours is only used maybe three times a month, or the living room. But after five years of living with (and neglecting) engineered wood in our kitchen, during the next kitchen renovation, I'd choose wood-look porcelain tiles.

Wood-look porcelain tiles from Mandarin Stone (Image credit: Mandarin Stone)

In recent years, the realism of this man-made “timber” has improved in a big way – some even have a textural grain pattern that fools the touch as well as the eye. You get all the visual softness of timber without the ongoing upkeep.

Better yet, porcelain laughs in the face of water, dogs, dropped pasta sauce, and red wine splashes. Options I genuinely rate include Ca’ Pietra’s Carpenter Porcelain Limewashed , which has a similar whitened finish as our engineered wood. And Mandarin Stone’s Wildwood series , which has an elegant chevron and matt finish that feels great underfoot. Either of these would give me the look I love with none of the guilt.

To counteract the chilly toes situ, I’d 100% install underfloor heating, especially as we now have a roof filled with photovoltaic panels to offset the cost. I’d happily trade the occasional broken mug (tiles will always win in a collision) for the joy of maintenance-free kitchen flooring. In the grand scheme, replacing the odd plate is easier and cheaper than refinishing an entire engineered floor.

Do I regret installing engineered wood flooring in my kitchen? Not at all. It’s taught me loads about how we live, what we prioritise and what we will realistically maintain. I still adore its warmth and character, and once we do get it re-sanded and resealed, I am absolutely determined not to let things slip so badly ever again. However, I’ve also learned that our household is better suited to something more bulletproof.

Next time (if there is one), I’ll be choosing wood-look porcelain with underfloor heating – practical, easy on the eye and perfectly pitched for our messy, lively life. And if you’re weighing up your own choice, make sure you browse lots of kitchen flooring options before you commit. Your feet, and your future to-do lists, will thank you.