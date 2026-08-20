Martin and Shirlie Kemp have been providing some serious home inspiration as of late. From their DIY water feature that has the Ideal Home team hooked to their abundant garden that Shirlie showcases on Instagram, it's safe to say they're providing a big dose of country home inspiration.

But the inside of their home provides just as much style as their garden does. Spotted across their socials, their timeless cream kitchen perfectly slots into their country home, adding a subtle nod to trends while being in keeping with the property.

Here's why you should take inspiration from their cream kitchen ideas.

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As shown above on Instagram, Martin and Shirlie Kemp's original kitchen in their property was traditional, but dark and dated. The oak cabinets were warm, but the wrong kind of warm, and more light was needed to make the space bright and inviting.

With the help of Howdens, the couple opted for the Elmbridge kitchen in porcelain - a heritage kitchen that has a high-end feel with the decorative beaded edges.

While the Shaker doors in this kitchen do a huge amount of the heavy lifting in making the cooking space feel premium, it's the neutral kitchen colour scheme that I think is particularly striking.

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Classic cream kitchens, particularly with Shaker doors, can often seem a bit too traditional. However, white can look too stark when not placed in a contemporary scheme.

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This warmer white shade, however, has softer undertones that make it inviting, but it doesn't show up as too yellow or orange-hued. For a timeless space like Martin and Shirlie's, this colour scheme offers longevity.

Rachel Tuckey, chief product and marketing officer at Häfele UK, explains, 'Homeowners are becoming more confident in their own taste, but most still want to avoid choices they may regret in a few years. That is why warmer neutrals, wood finishes and natural-looking materials are becoming more popular.'

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As Martin and Shirlie have shown, the key to adding trend-led touches and character is through the smaller details that aren't as tricky to change as your taste evolves.

The brass pendant lights tie into the brass knob handles on the cabinets, bringing warmth into the colour scheme and tapping into an antique-inspired look.

'Handles, lighting and splashbacks can all change the feel of a kitchen, adding contrast, warmth or texture while allowing the larger elements of the room to remain more timeless. For renovators, that can be a useful way to create a kitchen with character that still feels considered for the long term,' Rachel adds.

Shop the look

Pooky Lighting Thea Pendant Light in Antique Brass £145 at Pooky This brass Pooky lampshade is the ultimate finishing touch in a kitchen, particularly over an island. It will age beautifully over time, too. Dunelm Seagrass Storage Basket £12 at Dunelm Seagrass baskets can be used in any room of the home, but are super handy to hide away junk in open shelving. ProCook Fine Ribbed Glass Storage Jar With Acacia Lid 500ml £6 at ProCook Ltd Martin & Shirlie have used jars like these in their cupboards to keep food organised - it's a simple tweak that makes a huge difference.

Kitchen colour trends vary from neutral to bold in 2026, and going into 2027. No matter your taste, these are 3 colour trends that will offer serious staying power so you can be sure your money goes further.