Outdoor table wardrobes are the secret to making alfresco hosting simple this summer – here's why you need one in your garden

One of my favourite new trends to grace our kitchens is that of the table wardrobe - and inviting this storage idea into our gardens is all the inspiration I need for summer hosting.

Now the sun is out, all I can think about is inviting friends and family round for alfresco dinners, BBQ nights, and impromptu weekend drinks. But I'm not someone to do things by halves, and creating a pretty tablescape is half of the fun when indulging in those rare outdoor dinners in the summer.

This is where the outdoor table wardrobe comes in. Whether you have a simple BBQ set-up or a fully fledged outdoor kitchen, there's nothing worse than trekking in and out of the house to bring everything you need outside. Creating a storage table wardrobe for all of your alfresco dining gear is the smartest way to make summer cooking as simple as it should be.

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

Outdoor kitchens are getting bigger and better as time goes on, and creating your dream set-up doesn't require a huge garden or a big budget. There are so many outdoor kitchen units that you can buy to add storage to your garden, and it helps to build out a dedicated cooking and dining area that feels well-designed and intentional.

While adding storage space means more work surfaces to use for BBQ or pizza making prep, the drawers and cupboards underneath often aren't utilised to their full potential.

However, it's likely that if you're avid alfresco chefs then you'll also have specific BBQ tools and crockery that are reserved for outdoor use. Carting dishes and glassware from indoors and outdoors is no fun task for anyone trying to host, so keeping them contained in one spot means you can set the table with ease, and allow guests to help themselves.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

'As outdoor kitchens grow in popularity, they are becoming increasingly functional. Owners want to get more out of the space, and having a dedicated zone for outdoor tableware is a perfect example of this in action. Keep everything to hand, avoid the back and forth to the house, and the whole experience feels effortless. It's the detail that takes an outdoor kitchen from a BBQ setup to a genuine room in its own right,' explains Al Bruce, kitchen expert and founder of Olive & Barr.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An outdoor table wardrobe is no different to one you would organise inside your home - but the contents might change. For example, table linens might be best kept inside to save them from bugs and dirt, but melamine crockery, cooking utensils and serveware are all perfectly fine to be kept in outdoor storage over the summer months.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Nicola Stocken)

'Start by choosing a cupboard that’s close to your dining area or kitchen table, ideally a lower or eye-level cabinet that’s easy to reach. If space allows, a freestanding pantry or armoire can make a stunning table wardrobe,' adds Carina Raymond, founder of Studio Raymond.

In an outdoor space, opting for freestanding kitchen storage units that are situated between your cooking zone and your seating means that those setting the table won't get in the way of the chef, creating a more functional flow for your outdoor kitchen.

Organisation within the table wardrobe, is, of course, key.

'Think of it like styling a shelf: make it practical, but beautiful. Use boxes or trays for smaller items like candle holders or place cards, and label drawers or containers if you have multiple themes or seasonal collections,' Carina continues.

Open shelving also works wonderfully for an outdoor table wardrobe as in the winter months, you can transition to use them for potting benches, and in the summer months, they operate as a way to showcase your favourite pieces of crockery as decoration.

Shop outdoor table wardrobes

Amazon TORVA Kitchen Storage Trolley on Wheels £189 at Amazon This compact kitchen trolley really does it all - it has handy hooks , an open shelf and a towel rail for optimum storage. Dunelm Terazza Outdoor Kitchen Double Unit £489 at Dunelm If you have a smaller outdoor kitchen, this Dunelm two door unit is the perfect shape and size. Cox & Cox Malmo Outdoor Storage Cabinet - Two Doors £450 at Cox and Cox The warm wood of this kitchen cabinet from Cox & Cox makes for perfect kitchen storage.

Now is the time to zhuzh up your outdoor space ahead of the core summer months - these outdoor kitchen trends will give you plenty of inspiration.