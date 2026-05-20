Kitsch side tables are popping up in stylish homes all over Instagram – 6 playful ones to add to your living room (or bathroom) for summer

Side tables are truly having their moment right now. I've recently noticed, while trawling my favourite homeware sites looking for things I really don't need, that there's been a huge rise in funky kitsch side tables. You know the ones: they boast funky shapes, add colour that you otherwise wouldn't dare to inject into your decor and better yet: make a statement in a room.

An easy way to add a little fun to your interiors, this is your sign to buy that funky side table you spotted and haven't stopped thinking about since. The Urban Outfitters Martini Side Table is just one of the funky side tables going viral on social media at the moment, and this trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Kitsch side tables are coming in thick and fast from some of our favourite stores, such as Dunelm and Anthropologie.

Gone are the days of your coffee table ideas being your living room centrepiece. Why not let your side table take over as we've found 6 striking designs on the high street, with prices from £99. A low price to pay for a statement piece...

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Will you be dipping your toe into this playful homeware trend with one of these statement designs? I've got my eye on that mermaid tail!

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