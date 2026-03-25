One product from this M&S home fragrance range sells every 8 seconds – it rivals scents from high-end brands, but with prices starting from just £7
The M&S Apothecary range is a cult favourite – and now there's another reason for loving it
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I’ve heard so many good things about the bestselling Marks & Spencer Apothecary range. When I finally smelled the scents for myself, I understood the hype – and I can say I’m a big fan now. So I was excited to hear that the collection just had an upgrade; the most popular fragrances from the collection (including my favourites) are now twice as strong as before, meaning the scent will last even longer.
The budget-friendly Apothecary home fragrance and bath and body offering spans everything from the best scented candles to room sprays, hand washes and lotions, as well as the best reed diffusers, among other things – and the prices start as low as £7. And that’s even after the reformulation that made the fragrances up to 50% more intense, which has introduced a small price increase, but a very minimal one.
Between the beautiful, relaxing, spa-worthy scents and the extremely affordable price points, it’s no surprise that during some of the busier times of the year, one product from the collection gets sold every 8 seconds.Article continues below
Not to mention the fact that some of the fragrances are well-known to be very good alternatives for more expensive, high-end brands – especially the Warmth scent which is the perfect alternative for Le Labo’s popular Santal 33, available at John Lewis. I can tell you that you’d be hard pressed to find a candle of such quality and lovely soothing scent for £10 as you can here.
And with the increased strength of the bestselling Calm, Warmth, Restore, Sleep and Revitalise fragrances, the Apothecary range is a great budget swap for high-end candles as it can now rival how well it fills a room with scent, which often also affects how long it lingers afterwards.
My personal favourites are the Calm scent, as well as Restore and Sleep, all of which offer soothing, herbal scents with notes of lavender included in each one, with eucalyptus being another prominent ingredient.
These are some of the pieces from the M&S Apothecary range that are currently on my wish list and that are likely going to end up in my shopping basket.
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My top picks
Have you tried the M&S Apothecary range? What did you think of it?
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.