I’ve heard so many good things about the bestselling Marks & Spencer Apothecary range. When I finally smelled the scents for myself, I understood the hype – and I can say I’m a big fan now. So I was excited to hear that the collection just had an upgrade; the most popular fragrances from the collection (including my favourites) are now twice as strong as before, meaning the scent will last even longer.

The budget-friendly Apothecary home fragrance and bath and body offering spans everything from the best scented candles to room sprays, hand washes and lotions, as well as the best reed diffusers, among other things – and the prices start as low as £7. And that’s even after the reformulation that made the fragrances up to 50% more intense, which has introduced a small price increase, but a very minimal one.

Between the beautiful, relaxing, spa-worthy scents and the extremely affordable price points, it’s no surprise that during some of the busier times of the year, one product from the collection gets sold every 8 seconds.

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(Image credit: M&S)

Not to mention the fact that some of the fragrances are well-known to be very good alternatives for more expensive, high-end brands – especially the Warmth scent which is the perfect alternative for Le Labo’s popular Santal 33, available at John Lewis. I can tell you that you’d be hard pressed to find a candle of such quality and lovely soothing scent for £10 as you can here.

And with the increased strength of the bestselling Calm, Warmth, Restore, Sleep and Revitalise fragrances, the Apothecary range is a great budget swap for high-end candles as it can now rival how well it fills a room with scent, which often also affects how long it lingers afterwards.

My personal favourites are the Calm scent, as well as Restore and Sleep, all of which offer soothing, herbal scents with notes of lavender included in each one, with eucalyptus being another prominent ingredient.

These are some of the pieces from the M&S Apothecary range that are currently on my wish list and that are likely going to end up in my shopping basket.

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My top picks

M&S Apothecary Warmth Refillable Candle £10 at M&S If you're after an alternative for that Le Labo Santal 33 candle, this is the one for you, featuring notes of sandalwood (of course), cinnamon leaf and cardamom. M&S Apothecary Calm Room Spray £8 at M&S The Calm collection is by far the most popular from the Apothecary range. And I would love to get this room spray and spritz it in moments of stress and anxiety. M&S Apothecary Sleep 100ml Diffuser £20 at M&S Sleep is another one of my fave scents, blending notes of lavender, jasmine and eucalyptus. And why not go for a reed diffuser that will fragrance your bedroom without you having to do anything? M&S Apothecary Calm Hand Wash 250ml £7 at M&S I'm a sucker for hand wash in aesthetically pleasing packaging. And this £7 one in the popular Calm scent comes in chic amber glass with minimal branding. M&S Apothecary Restore Refillable Candle £10 at M&S If I was to invest in one candle from the Apothecary range, it would most likely be the Restore candle, boasting notes of cedarwood, geranium, eucalyptus and lavender. M&S Apothecary Warmth Hand & Body Lotion £7 at M&S If you're going to get a soothing hand wash, then why not pair it with a bottle of hand lotion for an elevated, hotel-like experience? It can be a matching set or you can mix, too.

Have you tried the M&S Apothecary range? What did you think of it?