M&S just turned its iconic cocktail tinnies into scented candles, including everyone’s favourite G&T – and it’s only £10!

Marks & Spencer just dropped a range of four scented candles that look and smell much like the retailer’s iconic cocktail tinnies we all know and love, each selling for £10 a pop. And yes, the widely favoured gin & tonic is included – and I predict the Gin & Tonic Tinny Scented Candle is set to be the bestseller, too.

Nearly everyone has a favourite M&S cocktail tinny. Mine’s the gin & tonic, but I also wouldn’t say no to the mojito – the famous M&S cocktail in a tin that MP Diane Abbott got into trouble for drinking on a London Overground train. But you certainly won’t get into trouble for indulging in their best scented candle counterparts.

Apart from the Gin & Tonic and Mojito candles, the new collection also includes a Pina Colada Tinny Scented Candle and a Pink Passion Star Martini Tinny Scented Candle. They’re the cutest, most playful scented candles I’ve seen in a long time – and their cocktail tin-inspired glass jars make for the perfect decor for al fresco hosting season this spring and summer, which is just around the corner. Or so I keep telling myself.

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Of course, each candle’s gourmand fragrance is inspired by the respective cocktails’ flavours. The Gin & Tonic opens with citrusy notes and follows with juniper and botanical scent. Mojito is similarly fresh with lime top notes, paired with mint and a hint of rum.

The other two lean sweeter – the Pina Colada candle combines notes of coconut, pineapple and vanilla, while Pink Passion Star Martini is all about the fruity notes of passion fruit topped with vanilla, too.

Each candle has an impressive burn time of up to 100 hours and comes with a tin-inspired pop-on lid.

Given their adorable, nostalgic design, I’m sure these candles will be a hit with M&S customers and will be quickly going out of stock, as many M&S candles do – whether it’s the viral ceramic candle range that debuted this year or the M&S light-up candles that sell out in a matter of a few days every Christmas season.

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So grab your favourite cocktail tinny or two for your home while you still can!