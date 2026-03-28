Croissants have been the breakout home decor trend this spring – Aldi’s new croissant-scented candle is the latest must-have to add to your collection

If there is one thing Aldi Specialbuys are known for - air fryers aside - it is delivering delicious scents at purse-friendly price points. And back on the shelves right now are Aldi’s Hotel Collection Parisian Candles, which smell just as good as they look!

With many of the Ideal Home team proud owners of various Aldi’s Hotel Collection fragrances, we’re not at all surprised that the supermarket frequently ranks among some of the best candles and best reed diffusers you can buy.

Right now, a new drop of beautifully fragranced candles has arrived in stores with prices starting at just £2.49. So, I’ve looked through the latest buys, and have decided that these patisserie-inspired scents are worth parting with your cash for. Here’s why.

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HOTEL COLLECTION Parisian Classics Candle £2.99 at Aldi

The Hotel Collection Parisian Candles draws inspiration from free classic French patisserie treats. Choose from Le Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat and Kir Royale - three classic cafe choices, with each offering a slightly different scent experience.

Le Croissant is described as smelling like a ‘freshly baked croissant with creamy butter baked into each layer of warm, flaky golden pastry.’ You don’t need me to explain how good freshly baked goods smell coming out of the oven - Aldi has found a way to bottle that scent.

Similarly, Pain Au Chocolat has ‘sweet gourmand butter notes’ and hints of vanilla and chocolate. It’s a great choice if you love sweet scents.

Lastly, the Kir Royal scent (inspired by the creme de cassis and champagne cocktail) smells of red berries and violet flowers. It’s a fruity alternative to the two bakery-inspired fragrances.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

As well as smelling good enough to eat, I’m also a big fan of the packaging for these candles. With a gingham lid, these pretty candle vessels remind me of a Bonne Maman jam jar. At £2.99, these candles are a great price, and at 170g, they are big enough to scent small rooms and areas of the home - just don’t expect anything on the scale of the Aldi hurricane candle .

What I will say from my experience of using Aldi candles in my home is that they can be prone to tunnelling, but if you learn how to fix candles from tunnelling , this rarely becomes a problem.

The candles are on sale right now, so head to Aldi ASAP to avoid disappointment. However, if you don’t have an Aldi local to you, or yours has already sold out, I’ve tracked down a few more similar scents to shop online.

PADDYWAX Bistro French Baguette Ceramic Scented Candle 226g £20 at Selfridges Savoury girls won't want to miss this baguette scented candles which has notes of rosemary, thyme sprig and cardamom. Next Vanilla and Cocoa Bean Country Classics Jar Candle £8 at Next If you want a home that smells like sweet treats, opt for vanilla and cocoa-scented candles. Overose Croissant £48 at Overose The O.G viral croissant candle - if you can afford to, it's a great treat to yourself. It smells just like a warm, buttery croissant.

If you want your home to smell as good as a fresh pastry tastes, Aldi is the only place you need to head this week.