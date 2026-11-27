I want to make my guest bedroom feel more ‘expensive’ – these are the 12 Black Friday buys I’m shopping to make it feel luxe for less
The bargains that will make my guest bedroom feel hotel-worthy
Yes, it's Black Friday, the biggest retail shopping day of the year, but it's also less than one month until Christmas, and my mind is already turning to festive hosting.
In particular, this year I'm on a mission to make my guest bedroom ideas feel less 'last-minute', and more 'put together' and 'expensive'. I'm not saying I'm going to be able to give my Christmas guests the full five-star hotel experience, but I would like my spare bedroom to feel more hotel-luxe than it currently does.
Thankfully, that's exactly where today's Black Friday deals are going to come in handy. There are currently some great Black Friday bedding deals at M&S, John Lewis has gone into full-on Black Friday mode, and places like Argos and even Amazon are full of bargain bedtime essentials right now.
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These are the 12 Black Friday buys I'm shopping to impress my guests and get that luxe feeling for less.
After putting together Ideal Home's guide to the best silk pillowcases, I'm a convert to this luxurious bedtime treat, and M&S just dropped the price of its already great value silk pillowcase to just £22.50. That's a deal so good I'm willing to invest in pillowcases for my guest bedroom too.
When prices are this low, I might even go all out and add a silky flat sheet to the mix. After all, nothing says five-star luxury like luxuriously layered bedding, and a flat sheet is one of the things every hotel bedroom uses to create a high-end sleep space.
As a hot sleeper, I have my heating on quite low overnight, so I'm also going to invest in some cosy layers for my guest bed to make sure my guests stay warm (without touching my thermostat!). I think this faux fur throw is the perfect option to drape over the bed, and it looks much more expensive than it is.
I'm also going to invest in an extra electric blanket for my guest bed – that way visitors will definitely be warm enough. After testing it for Ideal Home's best electric blanket guide, I'm going to buy this budget-friendly Silentnight option whilst it's on sale. It may be no-frills, but it does the job and won't break the bank, especially now it's discounted.
I've also fallen in love with this year's great range of hot water bottles. Even though I own an electric blanket, I still use this under £10 trick that my Granny used to use to warm my bed. I'm going to buy my guests one, and it can double as a Christmas present that they take home (if I'm feeling generous!).
Then there are the practical bits to consider. A guest bedroom feels much more put together and expensive when guests aren't having to live out of a suitcase. I've been hoping this handy Dunelm bedside organiser will come back into stock (and go on sale) as it means my guests will have somewhere tidy to store their bedtime essentials. But if it doesn't, I'll opt for this £12.99 Amazon bedside organiser instead.
Annoyingly, my guest bedroom is seriously lacking in electrical sockets (at least in the right places). I'm going to solve the problem of luxe-feeling bedside lighting by adding some rechargeable lamps to basket. I already own several of these John Lewis mushroom lamps, but I find there's always a good reason to buy another when they're on sale!
There's also no mirror in my guest bedroom, and I'm not sure where I would hang one. Instead, I'm going to get this handy light-up dressing table mirror whilst it's on sale. It means my guests will be able to get ready in the bedroom rather than us all fighting over the bathroom in the morning. And it will be perfect for travelling when I go away myself!
One of the easiest ways to make a bedroom feel more luxe is to put something expensive-feeling underfoot. I'm eyeing up this super soft rug so guests get out of bed on the right side and in a good mood in the mornings, and it's now discounted by 25% with code BLACKFRIDAY at the DUSK checkout.
Then there are the little extras. After hearing a hotel styling expert speak about how he preferred to offer guests complimentary bed socks rather than slippers, I think I might do the same. I'm considering buying a pair of cosy bedsocks for my guests as a stocking filler.
Lastly, I don't think you can underestimate the power of scent to make any room feel more expensive. Obviously, fragrances are a very personal preference, but I've never known anyone not to like a relaxing pillow spray. A quick spritz of this and I'm hoping my guests will feel chilled out and ready for a good night's snooze.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.