Yes, it's Black Friday, the biggest retail shopping day of the year, but it's also less than one month until Christmas, and my mind is already turning to festive hosting.

In particular, this year I'm on a mission to make my guest bedroom ideas feel less 'last-minute', and more 'put together' and 'expensive'. I'm not saying I'm going to be able to give my Christmas guests the full five-star hotel experience, but I would like my spare bedroom to feel more hotel-luxe than it currently does.

Thankfully, that's exactly where today's Black Friday deals are going to come in handy. There are currently some great Black Friday bedding deals at M&S, John Lewis has gone into full-on Black Friday mode, and places like Argos and even Amazon are full of bargain bedtime essentials right now.

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These are the 12 Black Friday buys I'm shopping to impress my guests and get that luxe feeling for less.

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