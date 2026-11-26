Does Black Friday or Boxing Day offer the best mattress deals? I’m a Sleep Editor, and this is when to shop for the biggest discounts
If you're looking for the lowest price, there's a clear winner in my book
If you're considering shopping for a Black Friday mattress deal this week, then there is likely one question you want answered: should you buy now, or should you hold out to see if there's a lower price on your preferred mattress in the Boxing Day sales?
After all, the best mattresses don't come cheap, and finding the biggest discount could mean you can save hundreds of pounds of your hard-earned cash.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years tracking mattress prices throughout the year, and, in my opinion, there's one clear winner when it comes to when you should shop for the biggest savings.
So when should you shop? Black Friday. And in my experience, this year there are more reasons than ever to shop early; this is why.
Now, of course, I have to caveat this statement by saying I don't have a crystal ball, and I don't know for *certain* what this year's Boxing Day sales have in store. However, I have worked in retail for the last 25 years, and for the last five of those years, I've focused specifically on sleep, including that most essential sleep purchase of all: the mattress.
In that time, I've seen a clear shift in how mattress retailers approach discounting. As recently as five years ago, the retail landscape was a very different place; Boxing Day was still *the* big discounting event of the year, and most of us in the UK still didn't really know what Black Friday was.
However, times have changed; the Black Friday deals that originated in the US on the day before Thanksgiving have now become a global phenomenon. And, as the sales event has grown in notoriety, UK mattress retailers have realised they now need to discount hard and fast in November to get a slice of the Black Friday pie.
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After all, if you're a brand that still waits until Boxing Day to offer your biggest discounts of the year, your retail strategy is now likely to fall flat, since most potential shoppers have already spent their cash on Black Friday sales.
That's why, in recent years, Black Friday mattress deals have become *the* time to shop and, in my experience, now offer the lowest prices of the year.
The best Black Friday mattress sales to shop now
These are the Black Friday mattress sales that I think are offering up the best deals this year.
- Simba: up to 33% off Simba mattresses
- Silentnight: 10% off all mattresses with code SLEEP10
- DreamCloud: £50 off mattresses
- Bensons for Beds: 25% off orders over £750
- Dreams: up to 50% off selected mattresses
- John Lewis: up to 30% off selected mattresses
- Land of Beds: up to 40% off everything
- Mattress Online: up to 60% off selected mattresses
- MattressNextDay: up to 45% off selected mattresses
Plus, this year, there are more reasons than ever to shop early. Savvy brands know that shoppers may delay purchasing until they're absolutely *sure* they have the best price, and whilst they delay, there's a chance another retailer could 'steal' that cash.
So, to reassure us we can shop now, this year I'm seeing multiple retailers offering Black Friday price promises that they haven't offered before. For example, Simba's Black Friday price promise states: 'you won’t find a better price for these Simba products at simbasleep.com for the rest of 2026. If you do, we’ll refund the difference.' That means that no Boxing Day sale will trump today's discounts.
And unlike previous years, I don't even think that there's any need to wait until the 'traditional' key dates of Black Friday on the 27th of November or Cyber Monday on 30th November before you shop this year's Black Friday deals.
Again, times have changed, and in recent years retailers have learnt that encouraging shoppers to hold out until specific days results in websites crashing, unmanageable queues in stores, and too much strain on their dispatch and customer service teams.
Instead, most mattress retailers now launch their Black Friday sales early to spread the load. For example, Emma launched its Black Friday sale on the 27th of *October*, and Simba wasn't far behind, with Simba's Black Friday deals launching on the 1st of November.
That means that today is as good a time as Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop for a mattress at a low price. And if you need a little guidance on what to shop for, I've rounded up 6 of the best mattress deals on my radar below.
Six best mattress deals to shop
This is my #1-rated mattress in Ideal Home's guide to the best mattresses you can shop, and Simba's Black Friday Price Promise means you won’t find a better price on this mattress at simbasleep.com for the rest of 2026. It offers good cushioning and support and is a great choice for most side or back sleepers. You can find out more in our Simba Hybrid mattress review.
Alternatively, if you prefer a firm mattress, this Sealy Posturepedic mattress is the one for you. It's better suited to back sleepers, especially those who suffer from back pain when sleeping on a mattress that's too soft. It's an investment, but Bensons for Beds is currently offering a great discount. Our Sealy Newton Posturepedic Mattress review has more info.
And if you're a hot sleeper, like me, then trust me when I say that choosing a mattress filled with natural, breathable materials will transform your sleep for the better. As you'll see in my Hypnos Pillow Top Select Mattress review, this pillow-top mattress is the best I've tested, and its Black Friday discount now means a very welcome saving.
However, if you want a more affordable way to score a cooler sleep, this wool-filled Silentnight mattress is a more budget-friendly solution. Its wool layers aid temperature regulation, and thanks to Silentnight's SLEEP10 code, you can now get 10% off until Thursday 3rd December.
And if your budget is under £500, then this is one of the best budget mattresses we've tested. At £499 for a double, it's already an affordable option, but an extra £50 Black Friday discount is always welcome. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review has more details to help you decide if it's the sleep surface for you.
Lastly, if you need a *really* affordable mattress, Simba's most purse-friendly mattress is now at its lowest price of the year. Sold exclusively through Amazon, this is a basic memory foam mattress, but it still benefits from some of Simba's mattress-making know-how. Our Simba Simbatex Cool Mattress review has the full lowdown.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.