If you're considering shopping for a Black Friday mattress deal this week, then there is likely one question you want answered: should you buy now, or should you hold out to see if there's a lower price on your preferred mattress in the Boxing Day sales?

After all, the best mattresses don't come cheap, and finding the biggest discount could mean you can save hundreds of pounds of your hard-earned cash.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years tracking mattress prices throughout the year, and, in my opinion, there's one clear winner when it comes to when you should shop for the biggest savings.

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So when should you shop? Black Friday. And in my experience, this year there are more reasons than ever to shop early; this is why.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Now, of course, I have to caveat this statement by saying I don't have a crystal ball, and I don't know for *certain* what this year's Boxing Day sales have in store. However, I have worked in retail for the last 25 years, and for the last five of those years, I've focused specifically on sleep, including that most essential sleep purchase of all: the mattress.

In that time, I've seen a clear shift in how mattress retailers approach discounting. As recently as five years ago, the retail landscape was a very different place; Boxing Day was still *the* big discounting event of the year, and most of us in the UK still didn't really know what Black Friday was.

However, times have changed; the Black Friday deals that originated in the US on the day before Thanksgiving have now become a global phenomenon. And, as the sales event has grown in notoriety, UK mattress retailers have realised they now need to discount hard and fast in November to get a slice of the Black Friday pie.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Davide Lovatti)

After all, if you're a brand that still waits until Boxing Day to offer your biggest discounts of the year, your retail strategy is now likely to fall flat, since most potential shoppers have already spent their cash on Black Friday sales.

That's why, in recent years, Black Friday mattress deals have become *the* time to shop and, in my experience, now offer the lowest prices of the year.

The best Black Friday mattress sales to shop now

These are the Black Friday mattress sales that I think are offering up the best deals this year.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Plus, this year, there are more reasons than ever to shop early. Savvy brands know that shoppers may delay purchasing until they're absolutely *sure* they have the best price, and whilst they delay, there's a chance another retailer could 'steal' that cash.

So, to reassure us we can shop now, this year I'm seeing multiple retailers offering Black Friday price promises that they haven't offered before. For example, Simba's Black Friday price promise states: 'you won’t find a better price for these Simba products at simbasleep.com for the rest of 2026. If you do, we’ll refund the difference.' That means that no Boxing Day sale will trump today's discounts.

And unlike previous years, I don't even think that there's any need to wait until the 'traditional' key dates of Black Friday on the 27th of November or Cyber Monday on 30th November before you shop this year's Black Friday deals.

Again, times have changed, and in recent years retailers have learnt that encouraging shoppers to hold out until specific days results in websites crashing, unmanageable queues in stores, and too much strain on their dispatch and customer service teams.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Instead, most mattress retailers now launch their Black Friday sales early to spread the load. For example, Emma launched its Black Friday sale on the 27th of *October*, and Simba wasn't far behind, with Simba's Black Friday deals launching on the 1st of November.

That means that today is as good a time as Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop for a mattress at a low price. And if you need a little guidance on what to shop for, I've rounded up 6 of the best mattress deals on my radar below.

Six best mattress deals to shop

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