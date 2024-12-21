This is the most popular sofa bed of 2024 – the design you couldn’t get enough of this year is currently on sale

At Ideal Home, we put a lot of work into testing and choosing the best of the best in some of your favourite furniture categories and home appliances and then turning them into buying guides. So we’re always intrigued which of our recommended products you love the most – and since the stats are in, we thought we’d share with you the most popular sofa bed of 2024.

Given their versatility, general budget friendliness (at least compared to most sofas), space-saving design and many other benefits, everyone always looks for the best sofa bed on the market to invest in and put up their guests on. So we’re not at all surprised that our top-rated sofa bed, the Darlings of Chelsea Bromley sofa bed, is by far the bestselling design across the Ideal Home site, attracting whopping 11,817 clicks in the past year alone.

The one downside of the Bromley sofa bed is its price tag – it is certainly more of an investment piece with an RRP starting at £2668. But owing to the early Boxing Day deals running on the Darlings of Chelsea website - only the brand calls it the Winter Sale - means that you can bag the bestseller with a 30% discount anytime between now and the 31st December. So you’re looking at prices starting from £1868 instead.

Most popular sofa bed 2024 – Darlings of Chelsea Bromley Sofa Bed

Apart from the sofa bed’s price point, we pretty much can’t fault it. After all, it’s been crowned Ideal Home’s best overall sofa bed for a reason – or rather, several reasons.

If you’ve ever owned a sofa bed, you’ll know that finding a truly comfortable one is a challenge – both to sleep and sit on. But the Bromley sofa bed actually manages to provide enough comfort to function both as an everyday sofa and as a foldout bed for overnight guests – something that Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood calls a rarity.

And, of course, because it’s a Darlings of Chelsea design which is known for providing its customers with flexibility and customisation of their sofa designs, the Bromley sofa bed, too, is available in around 175 upholstery options and in several size options to fit your space.

Darlings of Chelsea Bromley Sofa Bed: was £2,668 now £1,868 at Darlings of Chelsea If you value comfort above all else, then there is no greater sofa bed that we've tried than the Darlings of Chelsea Bromley. And while we can't argue the fact that it's an investment, we are happy to report the brand is currently offering 30% off several styles including this bestselling sofa bed.

Bestselling sofa bed 2024 runner-ups

But Darlings of Chelsea’s Bromley sofa bed wasn’t the only sofa bed you were loving in 2024. There are a few other ones that you were enthusiastically clicking on all throughout the year.

Heal’s Oswald Sofa Bed £2,799 at Heal's £2,799 at Heal's Check Amazon The Oswald sofa bed from Heal’s was the most popular sofa bed of 2023. But this year, it dropped to second place, beaten by the Bromley by a few thousand clicks, amassing 8379 of them in 2024 – 3438 less than the Darlings of Chelsea style. Rated as the best sofa bed for everyday use due to its high level of comfort, this design is surprisingly also not particularly budget-friendly, selling for £2700. Habitat Kota Sofa Bed £319 at Argos £399 at Habitat UK Check Amazon With 6590 clicks, the second runner-up is where the affordable aspect comes into play as the Habitat Kota sofa bed retails for mere £399 – that’s why it’s known as Ideal Home’s best budget sofa bed pick, especially if you’re looking for a double bed size. The click-clack design with a cushiony, marshmallow-like look with pintucked upholstery is also comfortable to lounge on during the day but since it’s not quite the level of luxurious comfort as the Bromley and Oswald sofa beds, we’d recommend adding a mattress topper when it comes to sleeping on it. Innovation Living Cubed 140 Sofa Bed £1,499 at John Lewis Check Amazon If you’re after a super comfortable double sofa bed but don’t quite want to spend as much as on the Heal’s Oswald or the double-sized Bromley from Darlings of Chelsea, we recommend the Cubed 140 sofa bed design from Innovation Living, available at John Lewis, which you’ve collectively clicked on 6364 times. Selling for £1499, the sleek, fold-out style is also great if you’re not working with a lot of space and therefore don’t want something overly large in your home.

Many of these also appeared in the most popular shortlist of 2023 – so we expect them to make an appearance again in a year’s time, perhaps just a little bit reshuffled. And they are all sure to serve you well as you head into the new year.