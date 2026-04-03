Ninja just launched two brand new Slushi machines – and they both solve the biggest problem I had when hosting with the OG last summer

Ninja just launched its bestselling Slushi machine in two new configurations that size up the number of drinks you can serve at once – the Slushi XL and the Slushi Max, both available now. Just in time for the spring sunshine (fingers crossed!).

I'm all in for the OG Ninja Slushi after trying it last year – I even installed one at the Ideal Home Christmas party so I could convince the rest of the team – and the brand has answered my prayers with these supersized versions.

My main gripe with the original 1.9 litre capacity Slushi after testing it was nothing to do with its performance but instead the fact that it would be empty after one round of drinks if I was hosting for more than six people.

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That's all change with these souped up 3.7 (XL) and 4.4 litre (MAX) upgrades. Here's a closer look.

Ninja Slushi XL Frozen Drink Maker £329.99 at SharkNinja UK You can fill the XL with 2.84L of your favourite cocktail, soft drink, wine or juice and be in for a fun summer indeed. Ninja Slushi MAX £349.99 at Ninja You can truly max out on capacity with this version which has space for up to 3.31L of fill liquid (aka margarita mix!).

Let's get down to what you and I really want to know: how many drinks can each one make during your next summer soiree?

Well, let's assume that you, like me, are serving frozen margaritas (what else?) in a 200ml coupe glass. With those workings, with the XL you can get through 12 servings and with the MAX, 16. That means that your guests can go back for a second round before your Slushi needs a refill.

(Image credit: Ninja Slushi XL launch)

All of the much-loved settings from the original Slushi remain: the 'RapidChill' tech (which means you can go from a room temp mix to slush in under 30 minutes), the WhisperChill tech (which means you can hear your guests when hosting) and the all-important functions: Slush, Frozen Cocktail, Frappé, Milkshake and Frozen Juice.

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Each drink is also adjustable in terms of consistency with the controls on the front of the machine, depending on how frozen you want your slushie.

(Image credit: Future)

Even as a lifelong slushie lover (the best part of a day spent at the beach, in my opinion) I was fairly skeptical before I tried the Slushi out on actually installing one in my kitchen. But it turned into a real focal point for summer hosting, especially when your guests can dispense themselves a frosé without you needing to step in and serve them.

I'm going to be trying out the XL side by side with the original Slushi to see how the extra capacity actually makes a difference but as far as the concept goes, I'm always going to be sold on more drinks that people can serve themselves at a dinner party!