This £110 slushie machine at Curry's is racking up 5-star reviews – it's £140 cheaper than the cult Ninja Slushi, and can be with you in time for the Easter weekend

There's a new bargain slushie machine on the market – LOGIK's Frozen Drinks Maker, which is now just £109 down from £299 at Currys – and it's available at the best price I've seen yet for this kind of summer-ready kitchen appliance.

Last year I had the lucky job of testing and writing about all of the frozen treat makers that arrived in the UK which don't require you to pre-freeze a thing. Now in 2026 they seem to be an even bigger trend, with people looking for more ways to host at home.

Here's a closer look at this slushie maker with five modes in total (slush, cocktail, milkshake, juice slush and cold drinks) and how it stacks up to Ninja's original viral machine.

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Before last year, grabbing a slushie was only really possible at the seaside or the cinema – unless you wanted to install a pricey professional-grade machine in your house.

The arrival of the Ninja Slushi changed that, with its built-in compressor meaning that you could go from a fizzy drink or premixed cocktail to a fully fledged slush at home in less than 30 minutes. As I learned when I tested many of these drinks makers last summer, as long as there's some sugar content in your chosen drink, it'll slush up nicely.

(Image credit: LOGIK/Created by Gemini)

LOGIK's Frozen Drinks machine offering might not have the Ninja branding, but it does look like a solid performer for its bargain price. From five user reviews to date via Currys, it's earned a 4.8 star rating, with all of the comments positive. One reviewer said that their 'great grandchildren love it' and that it's 'been in constant use'.

At this price and with those glowing user reviews, if you're in the market for a Slushie machine that you can use all summer long then this seems like a bargain one to pick up.

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If you love slushies and soft serve, then a more multi-functional buy might be even better for you. As well as the excellent Ninja Swirl (which does require prefreezing) I tried Cuisinart's Frost Fusion last year which allowed me to make a Mr Whippy style cone in under 30 minutes at home. Here's a full look at those two side by side as well as a new pick from GreenPan, which has just been released.