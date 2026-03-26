Last summer I was tasked with the extremely fortunate task (especially given the many heatwaves we had) of testing frozen treat makers for Ideal Home. And I learnt a lot about exactly what you want from this kind of machine.

From the Ninja Swirl to the copycat Slushi-style machines, there was plenty of choice out there for refreshing at-home beverages and desserts. But the one machine that really captivated readers was the Cuisinart Frost Fusion (£249.99 at Amazon) which is kitted out with an impressive six different functions.

So, if the sound of making Soft Serve Ice Cream, Slushy, Sorbet, Frappe or Frosé at home in under 30 minutes appeals, you might just like this machine too. Here's how it's been upgraded from the original cuisinart frost fushion softer serve maker I tried last year.

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NEW & IMPROVED FOR 2026 Cuisinart Frost Fusion £249.99 at Amazon This is a soft-serve machine and a slushie machine in one, so you're sorted all summer long.

When I tried this machine last year, I had to test its big claim out first: the ability to make soft serve in under 30 minutes.

The entire process, from unboxing to enjoying a Mr Whippy style ice cream at home, took under an hour which I was seriously impressed by and the half an hour claim for soft serve was definitely true. Though my cone was perfectly serviceable, I did note in my first try of this machine that dispensing the ice cream was a little challenging with quite a quick flow of soft serve to deal with.

My first try with the Cuisinart Frost Fusion. (Image credit: Future)

That's all changed with the improvements on this year's version – Cuisinart tells me that the 'smart dispense control function has been refined to deliver smooth and consistent servings with ease'.

And that's not the only tweak. Cuisinart claims this version is quieter (thanks to an improvement to the motor), easier to clean (with a self-rinsing function) and that switching between the many modes is easier thanks to the addition of self-cleaning.

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The Cuisinart Frost Fusion in my kitchen, (Image credit: Future)

If slushie machines and ice cream makers are anywhere near as popular this year as they were last summer, it would be a good idea to snap yours up now before they start to sell out again. Below you can find a shortlist of the other frozen treat essentials I trialled last summer.

And the functionality with this one from Cuisinart (with those six different settings) gives it serious edge when it comes to value for money. Mine's a Frosé, if you're making...