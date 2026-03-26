I was already impressed by Cuisinart's slushie and soft serve machine – now it's had a makeover to make dispensing ice cream in under 30 minutes even easier
Perfect for the sunny weather to come
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Last summer I was tasked with the extremely fortunate task (especially given the many heatwaves we had) of testing frozen treat makers for Ideal Home. And I learnt a lot about exactly what you want from this kind of machine.
From the Ninja Swirl to the copycat Slushi-style machines, there was plenty of choice out there for refreshing at-home beverages and desserts. But the one machine that really captivated readers was the Cuisinart Frost Fusion (£249.99 at Amazon) which is kitted out with an impressive six different functions.
So, if the sound of making Soft Serve Ice Cream, Slushy, Sorbet, Frappe or Frosé at home in under 30 minutes appeals, you might just like this machine too. Here's how it's been upgraded from the original cuisinart frost fushion softer serve maker I tried last year.Article continues below
NEW & IMPROVED FOR 2026
This is a soft-serve machine and a slushie machine in one, so you're sorted all summer long.
When I tried this machine last year, I had to test its big claim out first: the ability to make soft serve in under 30 minutes.
The entire process, from unboxing to enjoying a Mr Whippy style ice cream at home, took under an hour which I was seriously impressed by and the half an hour claim for soft serve was definitely true. Though my cone was perfectly serviceable, I did note in my first try of this machine that dispensing the ice cream was a little challenging with quite a quick flow of soft serve to deal with.
That's all changed with the improvements on this year's version – Cuisinart tells me that the 'smart dispense control function has been refined to deliver smooth and consistent servings with ease'.
And that's not the only tweak. Cuisinart claims this version is quieter (thanks to an improvement to the motor), easier to clean (with a self-rinsing function) and that switching between the many modes is easier thanks to the addition of self-cleaning.
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If slushie machines and ice cream makers are anywhere near as popular this year as they were last summer, it would be a good idea to snap yours up now before they start to sell out again. Below you can find a shortlist of the other frozen treat essentials I trialled last summer.
The appliance that started the at-home frozen trend is none other than the Ninja Slushi. I found it so easy to use in my trial.
I also tried this cheaper Amazon alternative side-by-side with the Slushi to see how it fared. It's now available for even cheaper than it was then.
I'm a huge fan of the Ninja Swirl – I've found it's amazing for making vegan desserts including soft serve, so it's great for those looking for low-calorie options.
And the functionality with this one from Cuisinart (with those six different settings) gives it serious edge when it comes to value for money. Mine's a Frosé, if you're making...
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.