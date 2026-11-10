Loaf just launched the *dreamiest* velvet corner sofa bed to wow your overnight guests this Christmas – I’ve also tracked down six affordable alts
I’m obsessed with this super stylish hosting solution
Loaf just launched the *dreamiest* velvet corner sofa bed, and, as far as I'm concerned, it's the ultimate way to host festive guests in style this Christmas.
Squishy seating, a generous size, stylish good looks, *and* a comfortable mattress make the new Loaf Slow Riser Corner Sofa Bed a definite showstopper.
However, whilst I think it's one of the best sofa beds on the market if you want to wow your overnight guests this upcoming hosting season, this new Loaf launch is also a definite investment, which is why I've also rounded up some more budget-friendly alternatives below.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years visiting nearly every furniture brand in the UK to test their sofa bed collections, and Loaf is one of the retailers I recommend time and again.
In my experience, Loaf makes *very* comfortable sofa beds, and it's one of the few furniture retailers where adding a hidden mattress to a sofa doesn't mean compromising sitting or sleeping comfort. You still get all of the squish of a very sumptuous sofa, but with the bonus of being able to host guests on it too.
The brand's sofa beds are also *stylish*, and I think its velvet upholstery options in particular are especially swoonworthy.
However, we all know you get what you pay for, and whilst Loaf's might be some of the best top-of-the-range sofa beds I've tested, they're also (sadly) some of the most expensive.
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And, of course, a *corner* sofa bed with its generous proportions pushes the price up even more. The new Loaf Slow Riser Corner Sofa bed starts at £4895, and in my book, that's a *lot* of money.
That's why I've made it my mission to track down some more budget-friendly alternatives, so that if you too think the Slow Riser Corner Sofa Bed is your Christmas-hosting dream setup, you might be able to find an alternative that will still leave you some cash to buy a few Christmas presents on top!
Shop alternatives
It may not be a corner sofa bed, but with its generous four-seater seating, there's definitely space to host extra Christmas guests on Habitat's Julien Sofa Bed. Plus, for this price you could always opt for two, and still be paying less than you would for Loaf's Slow Riser!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.