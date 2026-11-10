Loaf just launched the *dreamiest* velvet corner sofa bed, and, as far as I'm concerned, it's the ultimate way to host festive guests in style this Christmas.

Squishy seating, a generous size, stylish good looks, *and* a comfortable mattress make the new Loaf Slow Riser Corner Sofa Bed a definite showstopper.

However, whilst I think it's one of the best sofa beds on the market if you want to wow your overnight guests this upcoming hosting season, this new Loaf launch is also a definite investment, which is why I've also rounded up some more budget-friendly alternatives below.

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Loaf Slow Riser Corner Sofa Bed View at loaf.com

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years visiting nearly every furniture brand in the UK to test their sofa bed collections, and Loaf is one of the retailers I recommend time and again.

In my experience, Loaf makes *very* comfortable sofa beds, and it's one of the few furniture retailers where adding a hidden mattress to a sofa doesn't mean compromising sitting or sleeping comfort. You still get all of the squish of a very sumptuous sofa, but with the bonus of being able to host guests on it too.

The brand's sofa beds are also *stylish*, and I think its velvet upholstery options in particular are especially swoonworthy.

(Image credit: Loaf)

However, we all know you get what you pay for, and whilst Loaf's might be some of the best top-of-the-range sofa beds I've tested, they're also (sadly) some of the most expensive.

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And, of course, a *corner* sofa bed with its generous proportions pushes the price up even more. The new Loaf Slow Riser Corner Sofa bed starts at £4895, and in my book, that's a *lot* of money.

That's why I've made it my mission to track down some more budget-friendly alternatives, so that if you too think the Slow Riser Corner Sofa Bed is your Christmas-hosting dream setup, you might be able to find an alternative that will still leave you some cash to buy a few Christmas presents on top!

Shop alternatives

Loaf Slow Riser Corner Sofa Bed £4,895 at loaf.com Loaf's Slow Riser Corner Sofa Bed seats four and offers a double pull-out pocket-sprung mattress. It can also be upholstered in over 150 colours and fabrics. John Lewis Loft Chaise Sofa Bed £1,199 at John Lewis Alternatively, John Lewis's Loft Chaise Sofa Bed is only available in one colourway, but it's considerably cheaper and still offers generous seating, lounging, and sleeping space. Swyft Model 12 Sofa Bed with Storage £1,599 at Swyft Home Swyft's Model 12 Sofa Bed ups the ante by adding hidden storage to the mix; perfect for stashing away guest bedding during the day. Habitat Reagan Fabric Corner Sofa Bed £930 at Habitat UK Habitat's Reagan Corner Sofa Bed is one of the most affordable corner sofa beds on the market. It may not be quite as stylish as Loaf's option, but at nearly one fifth of the price, it's definitely more budget-friendly. Next Houghton Deep Relaxed Sit Chaise Sofa Bed £2,725 at Next UK Next's Houghton Chaise Sofa Bed is another option that's perfect for lounging back and getting comfy. Its deep seats mean that, like Loaf's Slow Riser, it's a great sofa bed to curl up on, as well as offering plenty of space to host guests. Habitat Julien Fabric Four-Seater Sofa Bed £850 at Habitat UK It may not be a corner sofa bed, but with its generous four-seater seating, there's definitely space to host extra Christmas guests on Habitat's Julien Sofa Bed. Plus, for this price you could always opt for two, and still be paying less than you would for Loaf's Slow Riser!