IKEA’s £22 candle chandelier is the ultimate cheat code to a cosy Christmas – it’s the perfect balance of festive and luxury

If you’re already thinking about the upcoming festive season, and specifically how to decorate your house beautifully on a budget, IKEA is one step ahead of you. With much of their festive collection already available to shop, their lighting options have caught our eye, in particular the VINTERFINT Chandelier.

This year, IKEA’s Christmas lighting is bold, bright, and packed with red tones. The brand’s sell-out paper stars have returned to the lineup, but it is the addition of products like the VINTERFINT Chandelier that I think will be a big hit with shoppers this year.

If you’re looking for Christmas decorating ideas , the VINTERFINT Chandelier (£22) is the perfect balance of traditional and luxury design.

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IKEA Vinterfint Chandelier - for 8 Candles Red £22 at IKEA

I’m not ashamed to sing the Swedish retailer’s praises when it comes to their Christmas decor. Frequently inspired by Scandi traditions, IKEA is a master of the traditional festive look. Not to mention that many of their designs are small-space friendly, too. From the cult VINTERFINT peg tree to their most recent LED STRÅLA Christmas tree , IKEA is one of the best places for small-home dwellers to shop for festive decor.

Practicalities aside, I was immediately drawn to the VINTERFINT Chandelier because it offers opulent grandeur at a budget price. Created from steel and drenched in a rich, festive red colourway, this chandelier can hold eight candles at a time. If you want a traditional, flickering glow over your Christmas dinner, this is the piece to shop.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA also says that it is easy to wipe clean, and its compact design makes it easy to store after the big day. Although I’d be tempted to whip it out every time I host for a dramatic, yet whimsical effect.

The chandelier was designed by Matilda Lindstam Nilsson, who recently collaborated on the IKEA PS Collection for 2026 , and designed the space-saving Skiftebo chair bed , which our Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood , raved about earlier this year.

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Designer Matilda Lindstam Nilsson. (Image credit: Future / Kezia Reynolds)

‘I grew up in a house in the middle of the forest, surrounded by wild and magical nature. Christmas was celebrated traditionally, and this inspired me when designing my products in the VINTERFINT and STRÅLA collections,’ said Matilda.

‘I wanted to convey a genuine sense of craftsmanship where wooden elements create a natural connection to the forest. I also wanted to celebrate the warmth of Christmas with a modern twist. The result is products that combine nostalgia, tradition and a big dose of joy.’

If you love this cosy lighting idea, I’ve found a few more to help you feel inspired for the big day.

If you want to add a little extra drama to your Christmas decor this year, this festive chandelier makes it so easy.