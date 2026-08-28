This vintage window staple is having a huge comeback – it’s the perfect way to add effortless character and colour to your home

By now it’s surely no secret that some of the very best home decor trends come and go in waves. Every year, nostalgic decor ideas from years gone by creep back into our homes and are reinterpreted to fit the way we live today. And stained glass windows are the latest vintage detail to experience a comeback.

From its origins in Gothic cathedrals to its presence in Victorian homes and Art Deco designs, stained glass windows have had their fair share of revivals. But now they are back at the top of the list when it comes to window treatment ideas.

So far, 2026 has been all about experimenting with colour and pattern to add personality to our homes, and stained glass windows make it easier than ever to create a characterful feel. I asked the experts all you need to know about this vintage resurgence, as well as how to add stained glass to your scheme.

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Why are stained glass windows trending?

After many retro revivals over the last few years (think valances , fringe and tassels , and even dessert trolleys ), stained glass windows are beginning to pop up in some of the most stylish homes.

‘The renewed interest in stained glass feels like part of a wider move towards homes with more character and personality,’ explains Victoria Robinson, Product Manager at Hillarys . ‘Rather than treating the home as a blank canvas, people are increasingly looking for the features that make a space feel unique.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

And there is nothing more inherently unique than stained glass. From the traditional handmade designs to the versatile colour combinations, stained glass windows go hand in hand with the push toward personality-led interiors this year.

‘After years of pared-back interiors, people are finally looking to bring some colour and character back into their homes,’ agrees Gareth Davies, Design Director at Classic Interiors . ‘Stained glass gives you both of these without having to paint an entire room or commit to a big pattern.’

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Of course, many older, period homes may already contain stained glass features. ‘Craftsmanship and artisanal details form a big part of this movement and stained glass offers an authentic way to introduce character into the home, whether it’s reviving an original window or adding a new one to add softness to a new build,’ says Eloise Pfeiffer, Interior Designer at Pfeiffer Design.

(Image credit: Pfeiffer Design / Photography by Bee Holmes)

‘Original stained glass windows are a unique design feature in older properties. They add colour and texture to rooms without overwhelming the space, which can be ideal for those who prefer a more minimalist interior,’ she adds.

But, thanks to its versatility, homeowners are beginning to incorporate stained glass elements into newer builds too. ‘People are becoming much more interested in making their homes individual, and in 2026 we're seeing much simpler geometric stained glass, with softer colours and more contemporary shapes,’ explains Gareth. ‘So, it can now sit as comfortably in a modern kitchen or hallway as it does in a period home.’

However, there are still some things to consider to get the most out of your stained glass addition.

How to style stained glass

While its versatile nature lends itself to most schemes, there are still some things to consider to get the most out of your stained glass addition.

For instance, if you only want to apply a stained treatment to a few windows in your home, it’s important to pick the ones that will benefit from it. ‘Part of the appeal of stained glass is the way it works with natural light,’ says Victoria. ‘The colours and patterns shift throughout the day, so it brings a warmth and softness to a room that feels quite special.’ With this in mind, you might want to pick a window that has sunlight streaming through it throughout the day.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

As well as adding visual interest, stained glass is also great when it comes to enhanced privacy. ‘Not only can stained glass provide a beautiful focal point in a hallway, front door or bathroom, but it also helps to filter light whilst retaining a level of privacy,’ says Eloise.

‘There are lots of places in a home where you want light but don't necessarily want a completely clear view, and stained glass solves that problem in a much prettier way than simply frosting the glass,’ adds Gareth. ‘You still get natural light coming through, but it becomes part of the decoration because the colours and shapes are projected into the room as the light changes. It’s a lovely combination of something being genuinely useful and also making the space more interesting.’

When it comes to tying your stained glass in with the rest of your decor, it’s important to remember that less is more. ‘If you’re introducing a new stained glass window, ensure it complements your home’s aesthetic and architecture rather than competing with it. You can either install original Victorian glass or you can look at decorative films for a more affordable way to tap into this popular trend,’ suggests Eloise.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Or, if you are building your space around an existing stained glass feature, try making it the focal point of your space. ‘The best interiors don't always add more, sometimes they're about making more of what's already there,’ says Victoria. ‘Increasingly, we're seeing stained glass treated almost like artwork within the home, and that says a lot about how homeowners are valuing character, craftsmanship and individuality again.’

Get the look

Feeling inspired? These buys will help you get the stained glass look in an instant.