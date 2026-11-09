As the days get shorter and it gets progressively darker, the autumn season is the perfect time to lean into cosy and ambient lighting in your home. Admittedly, I famously have a little obsession with lamps, despite the fact that I have virtually no space for any more in my flat. But these are the 12 table lamps I’m crushing on this season – and they’re so gorgeous I’d make space for them somehow.

If you’re currently looking for new living room lighting ideas or lamps to decorate and elevate your bedroom, hallway or even kitchen with, I highly recommend each one of these stunning designs. If I could, I’d have all of them in my own home asap – but I’ll settle for living vicariously through you and your stylish purchases.

I’ve previously shared about my love for designer-looking H&M table lamps which still never fail to deliver on high-end looks for affordable prices. But this time around, I’ve branched out and my current lighting wish list has expanded to include different brands from Habitat to Heal’s, from budget to high-end pricing. So there’s something for everyone on this list.

I’m clearly very much into mixing materials like brass, marble, chrome, glass and wood when it comes to lighting, while also loving lamps in shades of soft blues and deep reds. Which one of these beauties is your favourite? I don’t think I could give you my one top pick…

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors