I’m a sucker for a cosy lamp, especially during autumn, and at a recent preview of Morrisons and Nutmeg’s Christmas collections, I spotted the most gorgeous silver rechargeable lamp - and it’s finally on sale.

Rechargeable lighting is a modern lighting trend that will now never go out of style. With the power to illuminate the darkest corners of your home, all without leads and a plug, they’re a must-have in any home.

And this year, I've noticed chrome lighting everywhere . Typically cool-toned and futuristic, Nutmeg’s Home Style USB Mushroom LED Touch Lamp (£8) is proof that the style can also look cosy, too. Here’s why I fell in love with it when I spotted it in person.

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Chrome has had a revival in 2026, as the biggest home decor trends have sought more retro styles. This doesn’t mean you have to take your home back to the ‘90s; however, when paired with natural materials and warm colourways, it can be wonderfully cosy.

What I liked about Nutmeg’s new silver lamp was that it offered three different types of light. By simply tapping the lamp, you had access to cool white, bright white and warm white. The warmth was my favourite, as when reflected off the metallic surface, it drenched the area around it in a lovely warm glow.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

The Nutmeg lamp also looked far more expensive than its £8 price tag. In fact, £8 for a rechargeable lamp is an incredible price compared with similar alternatives: the M&S Colby lamp in chrome retails for £39.50 , and the John Lewis Mushroom Rechargeable Portable Dimmable Table Lamp cost £70 .

The lamp is also available in a gold colourway, which, having seen it in person, I can vouch for as a beautiful muted shade of gold, rather than something more gaudy. The lamp recharges via a USB cable, and it is lightweight to hold, too.

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It’s available on Morrison's website, where you can click and collect the lamp from your closest store, or add it to your trolley as part of your weekly food shop. Alternatively, I tracked down a few more rechargeable styles I’m loving right now that you can buy online.

The Nutmeg Home Style Mushroom Lamp in silver genuinely looks wonderful in person, and at just £8, is one of the best prices lamps I've seen. It's definitely going in my trolley.