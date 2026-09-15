With the arrival of September, the seasons are slowly shifting – and Marks & Spencer has been gradually releasing its autumn homeware collection. Some of the best pieces are already selling out – and I predict the just-dropped M&S ceramic table lamp won’t hang around for long either.

I got to see this stylish living room lighting idea IRL early a couple of weeks ago at the M&S autumn/winter 2026 press preview. And it was on this occasion that M&S Insider, James Rotheram revealed that this lamp is ‘the design of the season’, much like last season it was all about the M&S all-over glass table lamp.

M&S Ceramic Table Lamp £100 at M&S As far as M&S table lamp price points go, this is definitely on the higher end. But the all-ceramic material and high-end look make up for it.

The high-street brand is well-known and loved for its amazing lighting range which never ceases to amaze me with its new designer-look launches. So it’s perhaps no surprise that both of the new-season table lamps we at Ideal Home have been loving and have written about are already out of stock – the M&S alabaster and marble lamp and the new double-layer amber glass table lamp.

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So what’s so special about this new £100 table lamp launch? As both the conical-shaped lampshade and base are ceramic, it’s really all about the glossy glaze finish which creates some beautiful effects as it reflects the light (as you can see in the below image I took of the lamp at the press preview).

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Since the days are getting shorter and darker as we move into the cosy autumn season, a glossy, light-reflective lamp like this one is perfect for this time of the year. And I’m sure if you were to light a candle in the lamp’s vicinity, it would make for some pretty effects, too.

(Image credit: M&S)

At the press showcase, M&S also had a beige version of this table lamp on display which has yet to launch. But to be honest, this dark green colourway has been my top pick all along.

More new-season M&S table lamp picks

M&S Marble Rechargeable Mushroom Lamp £90 at M&S This season, M&S is really coming through with some beautiful and reasonably priced marble pieces - this little mushroom lamp in a dark marble shade included. And it's rechargeable! M&S All Over Wicker Scallop Table Lamp £90 at M&S Having enough variety of texture in a room is key to making the space look considered and elevated. Autumn is especially very texture-focused, and this all-wicker table lamp is a great addition to any space to up the natural finishes. M&S Wavy Glass Mushroom Table Lamp £50 at M&S This little mushroom table lamp already came out in a brass version with amber-coloured glass not that long ago. That colourway is already sold iut but M&S just released this steel/white marbled glass version and it looks just as great.

Are you looking to add a new table lamp or two into your home this autumn season? And could this all-ceramic number from M&S be the one?