Marks & Spencer’s most stylish autumn table lamps have already sold out – this all-ceramic style just dropped and is bound to follow in their footsteps
Don't let this chic, glossy number get away
With the arrival of September, the seasons are slowly shifting – and Marks & Spencer has been gradually releasing its autumn homeware collection. Some of the best pieces are already selling out – and I predict the just-dropped M&S ceramic table lamp won’t hang around for long either.
I got to see this stylish living room lighting idea IRL early a couple of weeks ago at the M&S autumn/winter 2026 press preview. And it was on this occasion that M&S Insider, James Rotheram revealed that this lamp is ‘the design of the season’, much like last season it was all about the M&S all-over glass table lamp.
The high-street brand is well-known and loved for its amazing lighting range which never ceases to amaze me with its new designer-look launches. So it’s perhaps no surprise that both of the new-season table lamps we at Ideal Home have been loving and have written about are already out of stock – the M&S alabaster and marble lamp and the new double-layer amber glass table lamp.
So what’s so special about this new £100 table lamp launch? As both the conical-shaped lampshade and base are ceramic, it’s really all about the glossy glaze finish which creates some beautiful effects as it reflects the light (as you can see in the below image I took of the lamp at the press preview).
Since the days are getting shorter and darker as we move into the cosy autumn season, a glossy, light-reflective lamp like this one is perfect for this time of the year. And I’m sure if you were to light a candle in the lamp’s vicinity, it would make for some pretty effects, too.
At the press showcase, M&S also had a beige version of this table lamp on display which has yet to launch. But to be honest, this dark green colourway has been my top pick all along.
More new-season M&S table lamp picks
Are you looking to add a new table lamp or two into your home this autumn season? And could this all-ceramic number from M&S be the one?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.