Matt Baker’s latest lighting choice proves Tiffany lamps are back – experts reveal how to make this vintage style work

Countryfile’s Matt Baker has revealed he is a fan of this vintage lighting trend on a recent Instagram post, and lighting experts say it’s a great way to embrace the Art Deco revival, which has been a huge part of 2026’s home decor trends .

While you probably know Matt for his work on Countryfile, The One Show and Blue Peter, the presenter shares glimpses of his life on his Instagram account, and it is here that we spotted his gorgeous Tiffany lamp in the background of a video.

Tiffany lamps are the vintage lighting trend that has been making a comeback over the past couple of years, and Matt’s suits his country kitchen perfectly. Here’s how you can get the look, too.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

A post shared by Matt Baker (@mattbakerofficial) A photo posted by on

In a video where Matt shows his parents a copy of his new book, My Dogs and Me, there is a beautiful cream Tiffany light twinkling in the background. In a way, it sets the scene perfectly.

‘Matt's Art Nouveau Tiffany lamp fits really well in his room,’ comments Jamie Moxey, a buyer and lighting specialist at Dusk Lighting . 'The wider space is very country/traditional, featuring a lot of natural wood, rattan and greenery above his mantle. The lamp fits in nicely as an Art Deco touch in a country kitchen, adding a luxurious note to the space.'

Last year, experts told me Tiffany lamps were making a comeback as retro lighting styles, particularly Art Deco, are back in vogue. Not to mention the fact that Tiffany lamps are a symbol of craftsmanship, with their intricate designs adding plenty of charm and personality to a home.

(Image credit: Alamy/ David Cheshire)

‘What I love about Matt’s is that it doesn’t seem out of place or overly traditional,’ says Julia Barnes, product director at ValueLights . 'The green in the stained glass works really well with the plants and other natural tones around it, so although the lamp itself is quite decorative, it feels like it belongs. It’s also a great example of how you don’t need a completely vintage interior to make this style of lighting work.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Tiffany-style lamps take inspiration from those beautiful leaded-glass designs, with all the colour, pattern, and detail that people have loved for more than a century. There’s something special about the glow you get through coloured glass.

'Once you switch the lamp on, all those different shades come to life and give off a lovely, warm light that instantly makes a room feel cosier. When it’s switched off, you’ve still got something incredibly decorative to look at, which is why these lamps can feel almost like a piece of art in the room.’

How to style Tiffany lamps in modern homes

While Matt’s Tiffany lamp is perfectly suited to his rustic, farmhouse kitchen , this lighting style can also be adopted in more contemporary homes. So, if you love Tiffany lamps but assume they wouldn’t work in your new build, you can think again.

(Image credit: Alamy/ Peter Steiner)

‘Tiffany lamps can be styled very easily in most modern homes,' explains lighting specialist Jamie. 'Minimalist briefs can use more simplistic Tiffany Lamps as a showcase item to build a room around.

'Alternatively, in colour-drenching or maximalist aesthetics, a Tiffany Lamp can create a jewel tone that echoes the rest of the space. Tiffany lamps have the benefit of coming in a variety of styles and patterns; natural patterns fit biophilic design, geometric patterns to support urban looks.

‘Today a lot of interior design projects aim to avoid mass-produced, flat-pack furniture; Tiffany lamps act as an antidote, bringing a touch of artisanal class to the space.’

Julia agrees, stating that sometimes Tiffany lamps can work better in contemporary homes, rather than surrounded by antiques.

‘If you love the Tiffany look, but your home is more modern, don’t feel like you suddenly need to fill the room with antiques. Personally, I think these lamps look their best when there’s a bit of contrast. Style one alongside a contemporary sofa, a simple side table or more modern furniture and let the lamp be the piece that brings in the colour and character,’ she says.

‘You can also use the colours in the glass as your starting point. Pick out a green, amber or red and bring little touches of that shade into cushions, artwork or accessories around the room. You don’t need to match everything perfectly; just having those small connections will make the lamp feel at home in the space.’

Shop the look

Have you been charmed by this retro lighting trend?