I'm investing in my sleep quality for 2025 — this is what I'll be picking up from The White Company sale with up to 50% off to help

We all know that a good night's sleep can make every ounce of difference in all areas of our lives, from energy and health to mood and productivity. It's no wonder then that so many of us (myself included) have scribbled down some version of 'get a better sleep routine', or 'prioritise sleep' on our list of New Year's resolutions.

To help me achieve my sleep goals, buying the best mattress is absolutely on the horizon, but until that happens I'm looking to refresh my bedding. Enter, The White Company bedding sale, with offers of up to 50% off. Here's what I'm considering picking up, and the pieces I'd recommend if you're looking for a bargain/

Quiet luxury connoisseurs, The White Company, have a massive sale of up to 60% off on right now, meaning you can save on everything from the best candles to top quality towels, but the deals that we're most excited about right now has to be the bedding.

The White Company Ultrasoft Dual Layer Topper
The White Company Ultrasoft Dual Layer Topper: was £110 now £77 at The White Company

This is far and away top of my list – I've slept on these mattress toppers before and can't stress how much of a difference it's made to less than comfortable mattresses.

The White Company 500 Thread Count Cotton Deep Fitted Sheet - Set of 2
The White Company 500 Thread Count Cotton Deep Fitted Sheet - Set of 2: was £115 now £80.50 at The White Company

A top tip is you're buying a plush mattress topper is to use an extra deep sheet so making the bed is more straightforward with the extra padding in there.

The White Company Ultrasoft Quilted Pillow Protector Set
The White Company Ultrasoft Quilted Pillow Protector Set : was £20 now £14 at The White Company

I used to use pillow protectors and for the life of me have no clue why I don't any more! They add the perfect amount of extra comfort and make cheaper pillows feel more expensive.

The White Company Duck & Feather Down Duvet - 13.5 Tog
The White Company Duck & Feather Down Duvet - 13.5 Tog: was £80 now £56 at The White Company

Which tog to buy varies from person to person, but I've realised I need a warmer option for the winter months. This 13.5 tog duvet should keep me cosy until spring.

The White Company Whitley Duvet Cover Set
The White Company Whitley Duvet Cover Set: was £80 now £56 at The White Company

If you don't love ironing, I can't recommend seersucker duvet cases enough – they're meant to look crumpled, after all!

The White Company Cambridge Stripe Oxford Pillowcase - Set of 2
The White Company Cambridge Stripe Oxford Pillowcase - Set of 2: was £60 now £42 at The White Company

I already have a set of these and love them, they're so silky soft and don't leave me with creases on my face like a lot of other materials.

The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle
The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle: was £35 now £17.50 at The White Company

Having bought this for someone as a Christmas present, I can attest that it really is super soft. As much as I love an electric blanket, there's just something extra comforting about a hot water bottle.

If you're looking to invest in your sleep quality more this year, then now's the time to check out these White Company deals.

The brand does have seasonal sales throughout the year, but these don't tend to include core products, so for timeless bedding now's your best bet until their answer to Black Friday, coined The White Weekend, rolls back around in November.

Managing Editor

Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.

She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.

