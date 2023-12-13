Nigella Lawson's candy cane tumbler is a must-have for a festive tablescape – we found 3 lookalikes starting at just £3.50
How very Wonkacore of you, Nigella
Nigella Lawson has recently (and probably unintentionally) cemented herself not just as the go-to for all our favourite recipes for the festive season, but also in the realm of awe-inspiring Christmas ideas.
From Nigella's clever kitchen fairy light trick to her cosy winter garden scene, the celebrity cook and author has certainly not come to play for the holiday season. Of course, to no one's surprise, she's also nailing the latest festive tablescaping trends: playful motif glassware.
Nigella has recently been taking to Instagram daily to post her much-anticipated 'Recipe of the Day'. While we've been keeping up with Nigella's antics for our own enjoyment, we couldn't help but notice the sweetest candy cane tumbler featured in her Christmas chocolate cookie recipe that we're nothing less than obsessed with.
Nigella Lawson's candy cane tumblers
Coloured glassware is a dining trend that we've seen many celebrities and influencers alike championing this winter, including the likes of Kimberley Walsh's festive tablescape.
However, Nigella is taking this trend a step further with these playful holiday-inspired tumblers that sport one of our favourite motifs for the Christmas season: candy canes.
A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson)
A photo posted by on
Better yet, the rise of the candy cane motif is even more timely following the release of Wonka. How very Wonkacore of you, Nigella.
So, if you're also looking to embrace this holiday motif in your home in this subtler way, we've scoured the internet for some equally sweet candy cane tumblers that would certainly make the perfect addition to a hot chocolate station that'll get a thumbs up from Nigella.
Get in the Christmas spirit with this tumbler sporting the sweetest candy cane design for a winter tablescape.
This collection takes a seasonal spin on classic tableware, creating the perfect tablescape to celebrate the festive season.
Better yet, the above tumblers are even available in other festive designs like snowmen, gingerbread men, and Christmas trees, in the off chance that candy canes aren't quite your cup of tea.
Needless to say, these Nigella-approved candy cane tumblers will make for a welcome addition to any festive tablescape (or even just as your go-to glass for the winter season).
We'll be sipping in style this Christmas.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
