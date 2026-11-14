Why gardeners are putting pine cones in plant pots this autumn

Fallen leaves, conkers and acorns might be the first things that spring to mind when thinking about autumn, there's another natural material that's worth collecting on your next walk: pine cones.

Rather than simply sweeping them up or leaving them scattered beneath trees, some gardeners are employing a genius budget garden hack and putting pine cones to good use in their container gardens, but why? And how can we reap the benefits of this common woodland walk find for ourselves?

Pine cones have long been cited as the secret to a cat-free garden, but there's more to it than just that. In fact, as temperatures drop and rainfall increases, pots can face a very different set of challenges to those they experience during the warmer months, and pine cones? Why, they might just be the solution...

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Why gardeners are putting pine cones in plant pots

On paper, pine cones are a great gardening resource: they are free, readily available in many gardens and woodland areas, and offer a way to reuse something that would otherwise go to waste. They're also a natural alternative to some shop-bought gardening products, making them an appealing option for anyone looking to garden more sustainably without spending a fortune.

But could pine cones really be the surprisingly useful gardening addition that some people claim? Absolutely, if you treat them as a clever form of mulch, says Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

'Pine cones can be a useful and natural way to aid drainage in pots and containers,' Morris explains, noting that 'this can be especially helpful over the winter months and during wet weather to help water drain from roots so they aren't sitting in wet soil which can lead to root rot'.

'Adding pine cones can also reduce some of the cost for potting compost, since a little less will be used to fill up the pot,' he notes, but that's not the only way to use pine cones in your container garden. In fact, Morris says they can also be used as a natural overwintering tool.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Along with placing some in the bottom of a pot, pine cones are also useful as a mulch for the top of pots,' he explains. 'Pine cones act as a natural mulch, helping to maintain soil temperature and will decompose over time, providing nutrients to the soil.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Essentially, then, pine cones are a very useful addition to pots that are exposed to the elements over winter, helping to protect the compost as temperatures fluctuate. And there's another bonus for gardeners who struggle with unwanted visitors.

'They can even act as a natural deterrent for slugs and snails,' Morris adds, explaining that their hard and uneven surfaces make them less inviting for these slimy pests to crawl over, which could help protect vulnerable plants. (This is also why many gardeners believe they make the soil less appealing to cats looking for somewhere to dig, although they're unlikely to be a foolproof solution).

Overwintering essentials for a container garden

Crocus Glazed Pot Feet Set of Three - Blue Buy now Pot feet offer an easy solution when it comes to keeping containers off the ground during colder, wetter spells. Crocus Winter Fleece Plant Covers Buy now If you can't bring plants indoors or pop them in a more sheltered position, pot covers like these are great. Crocus Rocketgro Magic Mulch Buy now Mulch is a very useful tool when it comes to overwintering, as it improves drainage, retains moisture, and keeps roots insulated!

Can you put pine cones in your compost bin?

You can put pine cones in your compost bin, according to Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, as 'pinecones are a great "brown" material.'

'A healthy compost pile needs a balance of nitrogen-rich "greens" (like grass clippings and vegetable peels) and carbon-rich "browns" to break down efficiently,' Christopher explains. 'And, because of their shape, whole or partially broken pinecones create valuable air pockets in the compost pile. This is particularly helpful in the UK, where wet weather can sometimes leave outdoor compost heaps waterlogged and soggy.'

That extra airflow is important because compost needs oxygen to break down properly. Christopher explains that it helps aerobic bacteria thrive, preventing the compost heap from becoming slimy and smelly. So, rather than being something to discard, pine cones could actually help improve the conditions inside your compost bin.

Will pine cones make your compost too acidic?

Some gardeners might worry that pine cones will make their compost too acidic; however, Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, says this isn't something to worry too much about.

'While fresh pinecones are acidic, this acidity wanes considerably as they break down. Once fully composted, they have very little impact on the final pH of the soil,' he says.

There is one small catch, though: pine cones are naturally slow to decompose, so Christopher recommends giving them a helping hand before adding them to your compost. 'Many gardeners prefer to shred them or run over them with a lawnmower before adding them to the pile to speed up the decomposition process,' he says.

So, whether you collect them to use as a decorative mulch, add them to your compost heap or put them to work in your containers, pine cones could be a surprisingly useful freebie to gather on your next autumn walk.

Of course, you could also use your foraged finds in your Christmas decorations, too! Because, hey, it's always good to have more than one way to make the most of what the season has to offer...