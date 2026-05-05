Lidl’s new lightweight sun lounger looks like it came straight from a fancy hotel – it’s also great for small gardens

Lidl is dropping a stylish new wicker sunlounger that is perfect for soaking up the sun this summer - it looks so good, you’d never guess that it’s from the budget supermarket.

Lidl is one of my go-to places for budget-friendly garden furniture and outdoor living essentials. From their new budget egg BBQ to their whimsical garden lighting , the supermarket is a great place to look for garden ideas on a budget .

Available in store from Thursday (7 May), Lidl’s Wicker Sun Lounger (£119) is adjustable to suit your tanning needs, while its stylish wicker frame gives it a sleek, expensive hotel-esque look.

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LIVARNO Wicker Sun Lounger £119 at Lidl Lidl's new lounger looks like something you'd find in a posh hotel - but at a fraction of the cost! Keter Keter Daytona Rattan Effect Sun Lounger - Graphite £150 at Argos This lounger has hundreds of reviews praising how lightweight and easy to assemble this chair is. It's also said to be very comfortable.

There’s few better feelings than the sun on your face as you kick back and relax on a sun lounger. Achieving an instant holiday feel, it’s easy to see why this garden furniture choice is so popular. Not to mention they can look fantastic, too.

QVC’s latest summer garden furniture rang e recently wowed us with its ‘ 70s-inspired sunlounger (£140), and B&Q White Acacia Sun Lounger (£259.99 ) is a close match to the iconic Soho Home loungers.

Now you can stick Lidl on the list of chic sun loungers. Its rattan lounge is a sleek grey, with plush padded cushions for optimum comfort. It also adjusts into four different reclining positions, so you can lie flat for a summer snooze, sit supported with a book or drink and everything in between.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Plus, weighing just 13kg, this sun lounger is relatively easy to move around your garden - so you can chase the sun as it moves over your garden. This also makes it easy to carry the seat in and out of storage, too.

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The lounger itself is made from UV-resistant material, so you don’t have to worry about fading. It’s also weather-proof, so it can survive wind and rain, too. However, it is always wise to remove cushions from garden furniture when the forecast is poor to avoid that horrible mildew smell.

Lidl says this lounger will fit a range of spaces, including small gardens, patios and balconies, making it a good choice if you’re short on space.

As is the case with all Lidl middle aisle buys, there is limited stock, and you can only buy in-store. So remember, when it’s gone, it’s gone. Alternatively, here are a few more loungers you can shop online.

Striped Sun Lounger Pad £42 at Dunelm This striped lounger looks seriously good - you'd never guess it was only £42. Costway Patio Chaise Lounge Chair Outdoor Rattan Recliner Was £149.95 , now £79.95 at Debenhams This classic wood design looks incredibly stylish, and right now, this chair is cheaper than Lidl's. Outsunny Outsunny Garden Rattan Furniture Recliner Lounger Sun Reclining Daybed Patio £109.99 at B&Q This chair also pips Lidl to the post in terms of price. You can even get free next day delivery with this stylish, plush lounger.

If lounging in style sounds like a bit of you, make sure to check out Lidl on Thursday.