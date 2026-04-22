Aldi has updated its stunning £50 mosaic solar water feature for 2026 – its sunny new design will transform your garden into a Mediterranean oasis

Listen up, because I bring good news. Aldi’s ever-so-popular mosaic water feature is returning to stores this week, and this year, it has received a sunny new update.

If you weren't lucky enough to snap up the cult Specialbuy last year, make sure you head to your local Aldi this Thursday (23 April) for a second chance. The £50 water feature is not only a fab price, but an incredible way to nail your Mediterranean garden ideas and make your outdoor space feel like a holiday-eque oasis.

If you’re looking for a fresh, affordable water feature idea , look no further than your local middle aisle. But be quick, as this is likely to sell out fast.

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BELAVI Solar Mosaic Water Feature £49.99 at Aldi

For 2026, this mosaic, Marrakech-inspired water fountain has had a pretty blue and yellow update. Gone are last year’s blue and red tiles, and now you can expect to find irregular, blue and yellow mosaics making up the image of a sun.

I’d argue this looks even more summery than the previous design and is perfect to add a little pop of colour to your garden. Just bear in mind that it is quite small, which is to be expected considering the price, but it is a lovely addition to your garden seating area , creating a relaxing ambience with its tinkling water.

At £50, I’m keen to point out that this water feature is a steal. With water features often costing over £100, one of the closest affordable options I could find was Smart Garden Solar Aragon Wall Garden Water Feature (£104.99 at B&Q) , which is still almost £55 more than Aldi’s.

The Belavi Solar Mosaic Water Feature (£49.99) is an ideal choice for anyone seeking to create a calming garden . It relies on solar power to pump water, and as there are no running costs or mains wiring, it is quick and easy to install, too.

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Don’t just take my word for it. Molly Cleary, Kitchen Appliance’s Editor here at Ideal Home, has first-hand experience of using the fountain.

The new design for 2026. (Image credit: Aldi)

‘My sister bought this solar-powered fountain from Aldi after we featured it in Ideal Home last year. It's quite small (but considering it's just £50, that adds up), but it totally transformed the little corner of her garden it lives in,’ she said.

‘It's so easy to set up, and last summer I loved sitting out next to it on a sunny morning and having my coffee listening to the relaxing sound of the water. I think it makes a stunning addition to a garden!'

Now, I’m fairly certain that this water feature will sell fast. So, I’ve had a look and found three somewhat affordable options you can order online.

Alternatives

Smart Solar Smart-Solar Marrakech Solar Wall Fountain £99.99 at Amazon If your local Aldi sells out, this Amazon alternative is a deadringer. Kaemingk Kaemingk Turin Trough Mosaic Stone Effect Water Feature £350 at John Lewis If you have a larger garden, this stunning mosaic fountain is a must - it's so pretty! Streetiwze Streetwize Solar-Powered Water Feature - Terracotta Pots £80 at Argos This solar water feature for those with small gardens, or working to budget, who also don't want to compromise on style.

If you like what you see, don’t delay heading to your local Aldi to snap it up. As with all Specialbuys, when it’s gone, it’s gone