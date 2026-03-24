Who doesn’t love a Mediterranean garden? I know I do, which is why I was so excited to spot a new range of fruit trees hitting Lidl’s middle aisle this week, including an olive tree for just £9.99.

Mediterranean garden ideas have been a lasting trend because they effortlessly add vibrancy and a relaxing holiday atmosphere to your outdoor space. Adding the best Mediterranean plants to your garden is essential for achieving this look.

Landing in stores this Thursday (26 March), Lidl will be selling orange, lemon and olive trees for under £10 - it’s a deal you don’t want to miss. Here’s why.

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While orange and lemon trees are easily some of the best fruit trees to plant in your garden, it was the £9.99 olive tree that interested me the most. Not only are olive trees a plant that will add value to your home , but this evergreen tree is the most recognisable symbol of a Mediterranean-themed garden, too.

With silvery-green foliage, these striking trees look beautiful and are pretty easy to care for once established. However, they can be an expensive ‘investment’ plant, with full-size trees costing hundreds of pounds.

With Lidl offering an olive tree for just £9.99, there’s no denying that this is a great deal. The supermarket is selling the plants in 12cm pots, and they range between 23 and 35cm in height, similar-size plants usually go for around £20. So while you will be by no means snapping up a full-size olive tree for under a tenner, with the right care, you could be nurturing your own budget grove at home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

You don’t need to be put off by concerns of quality about Lidl’s plant range, either. Ideal Home’s Digital Editor Rebecca Knight used Lidl to kit her garden out with stunning plants last year, including a mini olive tree. While they have fared well, she does recommend repotting your plants as soon as possible to help them recover from any mistreatment on the supermarket shelves.

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Another top tip is to snap up your tree as quickly as possible so you can choose an olive tree (or an orange or lemon) in the best possible condition. However, if you can’t get to a local Lidl quickly, or if you don’t have a local store, here are a few more places we recommend for buying olive trees.

Lidl is one of our favourite places to snap up outdoor plants on a budget. And these stunning olive and citrus trees are likely to sell out fast. You know the drill: run, don’t walk if you want to get your hands on one.