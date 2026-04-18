April is peak slug and snail season – here's how to protect your plants before it's too late with these simple expert tips

We don't mean to add yet another thing to your to-do list, but it’s time to protect your plants from slugs and snails in April. Unless, of course, you fancy the look of chomped-up leaves and foliage come summer.

Yes, April is when shoots appear, seedlings are planted out, and borders begin to fill with fresh, tender growth. All of that combined with springtime showers, though? Well, it creates the perfect environment for slugs and snails to feed and multiply – often before plants they love have had a chance to properly establish.

Thankfully, there's plenty you can do now to make a real difference to how well your garden copes with these persistent pests over the coming months. The best defence is a good offence, after all.

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How to protect your plants from slugs and snails in April

Young shoots, leafy vegetables and newly planted ornamentals are particularly vulnerable at this time of year, which is why it's so important you take care to protect your plants from slugs and snails in April.

'April is when slugs and snails become more active, as warmer temperatures and spring rain create perfect feeding conditions,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Tessa Cobley, plant pest expert and owner of Ladybird Plantcare, agrees. 'Slugs are simple creatures – give them moisture, shelter and something tasty to eat, and they’ll happily move in. And if you’ve recently planted out tender plants and the weather has been wet, you’ve essentially rolled out the red carpet for them.'

Thankfully, there are plenty of things you can do to stop these critters in their tracks. Let's dive on in, shall we?

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1. Try beneficial nematodes

According to Tessa, the best way to protect your plants from slugs and snails in April is to use beneficial nematodes (you can pick up NemaKnights biological nematodes for £26.99 on Amazon).

'These are naturally occurring microscopic worms that live in the soil and act as a form of biological pest control, and, when applied to the garden, they actively seek out young slugs in the soil and release a natural bacterium that stops them feeding,' she explains.

'The clever part is that they’re extremely specific – they only target the pest they’re designed for and won’t harm birds, pets, hedgehogs or other garden wildlife.'