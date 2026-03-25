There's something about a beautifully planted front door that instantly sets the tone for your home. A few well-chosen pots can soften the doorway, add colour and texture and most importantly, create a warm, inviting welcome, especially when you're greeted with a waft of fresh fragrance that instantly lifts your mood.

As spring has officially begun, it's the perfect time to refresh your front porch with the best low-maintenance plants for pots. Whether you're looking for simple front porch ideas or want to incorporate fragrant shrubs, the right plants can transform even the most understated doorway into something that feels considered and full of life.

Better still, these fragrant plants for containers don't require constant attention to look their best. Many are drought-tolerant even in pots, thrive in containers, and need minimal pruning or upkeep, making them easy-care options for busy households. Alternatively, they'd also work really well as plants to make your patio smell nice.

Article continues below

We asked garden experts what their favourite go-tos are for a beautifully scented front door display.

1. Sarcococca (sweet box)

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the best plants for adding fragrance in cooler months, sweet box produces a surprisingly strong, sweet, honey-like scent from its tiny winter flowers. Sarcococca is practically unkillable, and it's perfect for positioning right by the door as it thrives in shade or partial shade, is evergreen, and when little else is flowering in the depths of winter, it's a cheery addition.

Liam Clearly, gardening expert at Old Railway Line Garden Centre concurs that ' sweet box is a brilliant option, particularly for shaded doorways. It does not look showy, but the fragrance is surprisingly strong and appears in winter, which is when you need it most.'

Liam adds that sweet box is very easy to grow, needs very little pruning and only occasional watering once established.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to buy sarococca:

2. Lavender

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing lavender in a pot is a classic choice for front doors thanks to its calming, recognisable scent and easy-going nature. I think it looks especially striking in symmetrical pots flanking an entrance and Liam agrees that 'it brings that clean, calming scent and has a neat look that works perfectly in pots by a doorway. It is especially effective used in pairs for a more balanced feel'.

Richard Barker, horticulture expert at LBS Horticulture, explains that 'lavender is drought-tolerant once established, and it can thrive in dry conditions. It is best to plant lavender in spring, and potted plants should be placed in a sunny spot where they will not be in the shade of overhanging trees.'

'If you are growing a hardy variety of lavender, this should be pruned after flowering in August or September, taking care not to cut into old wood. Half-hardy lavender should be pruned after its first flush of flowers, but no later than early September.'

Liam adds that 'it does not like sitting in wet soil. Water it lightly and trim after flowering to keep it compact.'

Where to buy lavender:

Thompson & Morgan: Add colour with the hardy and vibrant Lavender 'BeeZee Dark Blue', £29.99.

Add colour with the hardy and vibrant Lavender 'BeeZee Dark Blue', £29.99. Crocus: Or go for this more unusual rose pink variety, Lavender angostifolia Rosea, from £6.39.

3. Star jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images/owngarden)

For a more luxurious scent, star jasmine is hard to beat. Its delicate white flowers release a rich fragrance throughout summer, particularly in the evening.

'This is a great choice if you want something a little softer and more relaxed around the entrance,' suggests Liam. 'The small white flowers are highly fragrant, and you can train it around a doorway or up a support to frame the space.' I really like this star jasmine arch that our gardens editor recreated from her trip to Italy.

Gardening and Greenhouse Expert Lucie Bradley from Easy Garden Irrigation explains that 'Star Jasmine is a great woody evergreen ideal for growing in a container with an obelisk (this metal obelisk, £10.99 from Amazon, is a great budget option) to create instant impact and year-round interest by your front door.'

Shop supports for a star jasmine front door display

Wooden Trellis Panel 1800 X 600mm £19.80 at Amazon If you have space to the side of your front door, a trellis on a wall will not only look lovely but the jasmine planted at height will bring the fragrance to nose level Divchi Steel Garden Obelisk Climbing Plant Support 1.9m £12.99 at Amazon If you have limited space around your front door, train the jasmine up an obelisk in a pot. Practicool 1.6mm X 30m Galvanised Coated Garden Wire £13.85 Create your own support using plant wire and hooks to train the jasmine around your door for a beautifully framed entrance.

'Its glossy green foliage will quickly entwine around its support to provide a classic green structure in spring. By midsummer, this glossy green foliage forms the perfect backdrop to its star-shaped white flowers, which are intensely fragrant, with a sweet mix of jasmine, vanilla and orange and especially intense in warm summer weather, making them a joy when placed by the entrance to your home.'

Then by autumn, when the flowers have faded, Lucie says, 'the foliage changes from glossy green to rich shades of burgundy and bronze, becoming even redder in colder weather.'

Star jasmine is a low-maintenance plant that, as long as you place it in a large, heavy pot at least 35cm or more wide and deep (like this Verve terracotta effect pot, £18 from B&Q) and provide it with a trellis (like this wooden trellis fence panel, £20.99 from Amazon) to grow up, explains Lucie.

'Ensure there are drainage holes as star jasmine needs to be watered regularly, but doesn't want its roots to be waterlogged. Whilst watering during the summer, use a high-potash liquid feed (like Levington natural sulphate of potash, £8.89 from Amazon) once a month to encourage a flourish of fragrant flowers. A vigorous grower, it’s easy to train its stems around a trellis and only needs light pruning in the spring to keep it in shape,' adds Lucie.

Where to buy star jasmine:

Thompson & Morgan: Cover your trellis or garden fence with this classic Trachelospermum jasminoides, from £12.99.

Cover your trellis or garden fence with this classic Trachelospermum jasminoides, from £12.99. Crocus: Or enjoy masses of fragrant yellow blooms with the Trachelospermum jasminoides Star of Toscana, from £23.99.

4. Gardenia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Gardenia has an incredibly strong scent,' explains Liam. It has an almost tropical fragrance, and its creamy blooms and glossy leaves will look really polished on your front doorstep or even as a gorgeous-smelling plant for your patio.

Liam says to 'place it somewhere sheltered, like a covered front porch with good light but not harsh direct sun. Keep the soil consistently moist and use an acidic compost. Protect it from cold conditions.

Gardenias don't grow wildly or out of control, so minimal pruning is needed, and they keep a neat, tidy shape.

Where to buy gardenia:

J. Parker's: Gardenia 'Kleims Hardy', from £16.99, is a pretty. compact variety suitable for pots and containers.

Gardenia 'Kleims Hardy', from £16.99, is a pretty. compact variety suitable for pots and containers. Thompson & Morgan: Gardenia 'Sweetheart', from £14.99, has the most incredible fragrance and like most gardenias, it will reward you with blooms until autumn.

5. Rosemary

(Image credit: Future PLC)

For a fresher, more herbal scent, rosemary is a brilliant low-maintenance option. 'It's a practical and attractive choice,' adds Liam. 'As you walk past it, it releases a lovely aromatic scent, and it is useful in the kitchen too. It works well in pots and keeps its shape nicely.'

It's a lovely mix to include because it's extremely drought-tolerant, it's architectural, evergreen and is also handy to have as it doubles as an easy herb to grow.

Liam says to 'give rosemary plenty of sun and good drainage. It does not need much water once established. Trim lightly to keep it bushy.'

Where to buy rosemary:

6. Daphne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'Daphne is a great plant for placing by a door, as they produce fragrant flowers that smell similar to jasmine, explains Richard. Its clusters of flowers produce rich, citrusy perfume in late winter and early spring.

'Smaller species of daphne are best suited to growing in containers, but they will need plenty of drainage and a pot that is deep enough to accommodate their roots. Although they can be initially hard to grow, daphne will flower reliably once they are established and are low-maintenance.

'They require little pruning, and if you are cutting flowers to bring indoors, this is usually enough. They should be watered regularly, but they do not like having damp roots.'

Where to buy daphne:

B&Q: Full of colour and fragrance, try the super-pretty Daphne 'Perfume Princess', £17.99.

Full of colour and fragrance, try the super-pretty Daphne 'Perfume Princess', £17.99. Thompson & Morgan: Enjoy the scent of this pretty Daphne fragrance duo, £39.99.

7. Mexican orange blossom

(Image credit: Alamy)

Choisya or Mexican orange blossom is a fantastic all-rounder, offering fragrant flowers and aromatic foliage. I have one in my front garden borders and its flowers are not just beautiful to look at, but produce a gorgeous perfume.

'A perfect standalone, hardy, evergreen shrub Choisya combines glossy green aromatic foliage and intensely fragrant star-shaped blooms in late spring from April through to June and again in late summer, early autumn from August through to October,' explains Lucie.

'Whilst most varieties of choisya have glossy green foliage all year round, for partial shade you might prefer to brighten the space by selecting either ‘Sundance’, from £24.99 at Thompson & Morgan or ‘Goldfingers’, from £24.99 at Thompson & Morgan, which have striking golden yellow foliage.

Generally low-maintenance hardy plants, simply select a variety to suit the space you have available, says Lucie, such as ‘White Dazzler’, from £11.99 at Thompson & Morgan, which will grow up to one metre in height and spread or a more petite choice would be ‘Little Bee’, from £13.99 at Thompson & Morgan, which normally reaches 50 to 60cm wide and tall. Whilst naturally slow growing and forming a mounded shape, simple light pruning in late spring once it has finished flowering will help to keep it compact, bushy and healthy.

She adds that it 'will thrive when grown in large terracotta or ceramic pots filled with free-draining, multipurpose compost and raised up on pot feet to prevent root rot. Water thoroughly and regularly during the summer months, watering at soil level so that it reaches the roots and avoids the foliage. Avoid overwatering by allowing the top couple of centimetres of compost to dry out before watering again.'

Where to buy choisya:

A final consideration is positioning, Liam explains. 'Fragrance carries best in a sheltered spot, so placing pots close to the door or near a wall will help hold the scent. Good drainage is essential for all of these plants, and they will all benefit from a light feed during the growing season.'

'With the right mix, you can have something in scent for much of the year without it becoming high maintenance, and it makes arriving home feel that bit more special.'

So there you have it! Making your front doorway more inviting with low-maintenance, fragranced plants is a simple way to elevate your curb appeal for spring.

With the pot arrangement, you can create a space that feels welcoming, looks gorgeous, and greets you and your visitors with scent.

Do you plan on planting any of these plants at your door? Which fragrant varieties are your favourites?