A genius way to get the look of real wood without the upkeep – this new garden furniture trend combines style and practicality and I can’t recommend it enough

Al fresco living is all about enjoying the few warm and sunny days we get in the year. And the last thing most of us want to be doing is worrying about whether our outdoor furniture will withstand the temperamental British weather.

But if you like the look of wooden outdoor furniture but not the work you have to put into it then I’ve found the perfect alternative – wood-effect metal garden furniture.

I love the best wooden garden furniture as much as the next person. But let’s be honest, there’s quite a lot of care that goes into the upkeep of wooden outdoor furniture.

Latest Videos From

‘Unlike traditional timber furniture, wood-effect aluminium designs don’t require regular staining, oiling or sealing to keep them looking their best,’ says Naomi Bentley, director at British garden furniture supplier Charles Bentley.

(Image credit: Charles Bentley)

Meanwhile, this new and innovative garden furniture trend is mostly made from aluminium which is one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture. And the brands that are doing wood-effect garden furniture have really mastered it and the finish looks very realistic.

Another downside of having wooden garden furniture is the fact that it’s not as weather resistant, especially if you opt for anything other than teak – and teak wood is the priciest of all the woods.

On top of that, leaving wooden garden furniture on wet grass can lead to rot. But that doesn’t happen to aluminium with a wooden effect.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

I’ve never come across wood-effect metal outdoor furniture before this year. I was first introduced to this look through the John Lewis Sahara garden furniture set which launched earlier this year – and I was blown away by the realistic look of the wooden finish on the aluminium frame.

‘This type of garden furniture is the ultimate practical yet stylish choice,’ explains Scott Bartle, buyer for outdoor at John Lewis. ‘Our Sahara outdoor furniture range features slimline yet robust aluminium frames with a wood-effect finish giving you the beautiful, natural aesthetic of wood with long-lasting durability.'

'Our wood-effect aluminium simply needs a quick wipe down. It offers maximum durability, is naturally rust-resistant and wonderfully lightweight, while retaining that warm, organic finish that elevates any garden space.’

(Image credit: Furniture123)

But I have since encountered this look in other brands’ collections, too. And these are my top 3 favourite buys in this style.

My top 3 picks

John Lewis Sahara 4-Seater Modular Corner Garden Lounge Set £1499 at John Lewis I had the chance of trying out this outdoor sofa which comes with a coordinating coffee table at the John Lewis spring/summer 2026 press preview. And I was so impressed with so many things about it - the chic look, the flawless wood effect and the modular design. Charles Bentley Almada 4 Seater Dining Set Was £579.99 Now £521.99 at Charles Bentley This Charles Bentley outdoor dining set is just a small part of the brand's Almada range, where each of the designs features the same wooden effect and woven rope detailing. 'The Almada range benefits from lightweight yet durable aluminium frames that are easier to maintain throughout the seasons,' Naomi at Charles Bentley says. Furniture123 6 Seater Beige Aluminium Wood Effect Garden Sofa with Matching Coffee Table Was £1799.98 Now £1499.97 at Furniture123 Also made from aluminium - like the other two designs - this modular outdoor sofa set looks like a high-end designer piece. It requires a bigger outdoor space but given its modular nature, it's flexible and can be moved around to fit your needs and your space.

‘We’ve seen demand soar for this style as customers look for low-maintenance garden furniture that genuinely stands the test of time. During the summer gardens become an extension of living rooms and choosing the right furniture is key.'

'As people lead incredibly busy lives, when the sun finally shines, they want to relax immediately and we've seen an increase in interest for modern, durable designs on our site. The highly realistic faux-wood finish on robust metal frames meets that demand for design-led, fuss-free outdoor living perfectly,’ Scott at John Lewis concludes.