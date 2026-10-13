Plant these 8 fragrant shrubs in October for a beautifully scented garden you'll wish you could bottle

While much of the garden is dying back and colours fading, there are still plenty of ways you can add interest outdoors this month and planting fragrant shrubs is a fabulous way to do it.

In early autumn, the soil is still warm from summer, the air temperature cooler and rainfall more plentiful, which gives roots time to establish before winter arrives. So planting fragrant shrubs in October is the ideal time, allowing plants to fully settle in and establish before bursting into growth come springtime.

‘Cool autumn evenings are made all the warmer with a burst of rich perfume, and scented shrubs planted throughout your garden or tucked near windows and doors will wrap your outdoor space in an inviting aroma you can enjoy throughout the season,’ says Shelley Davis, plant expert at Flying Flowers. ‘Beyond their seasonal fragrance, hardy plants add rich texture and vibrant year-round structure to your landscaping, ensuring your garden remains deeply inviting even as the weather cools.’

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1. Daphne ‘Eternal Fragrance’

(Image credit: J. Parker's)

‘Living up to its name, Daphne ‘Eternal Fragrance’ is a compact, semi-evergreen hybrid which adds a long-lasting scent to any garden setting,’ says Shelley. ‘Planting now allows the white and pink blooms to settle before winter, laying the groundwork for an exceptionally long season of honey-and vanilla-scented blooms and a fragrance-filled garden.'

‘What makes this variety truly special is its rare flowering power. While most daphnes bloom only once in spring, ‘Eternal Fragrance’ produces nonstop flushes of blossoms from late spring through to autumn. Thanks to its slow, compact growth, this perennial thrives either nestled directly into garden borders or planted long-term in large containers, reliably returning with its sweet perfume year after year.’

Where to buy Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance':

J. Parker's: Buy a pair of 15cm pot grown Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance', £39.98 to give your garden colour and fragrance.

Buy a pair of 15cm pot grown Daphne 'Eternal Fragrance', £39.98 to give your garden colour and fragrance. Crocus: This Daphne × transatlantica Eternal Fragrance comes in a range of sizes, from £27.99.

2. Elaeagnus × ebbingei

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘October is an ideal month to get shrubs established before winter, and choosing fragrant varieties means your garden can continue to offer something to enjoy long after the main summer flowering season has finished,’ says Charlotte McGrattan, Hardy Nursery Stock Buyer at Hillier Nurseries.

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‘Elaeagnus is a fantastic choice for autumn planting, combining evergreen foliage with small, creamy-white flowers that have a surprisingly strong fragrance. Its evergreen foliage also provides useful structure and interest throughout the year.’

Where to buy Elaeagnus × ebbingei:

3. Rose 'Sweet Dream'

(Image credit: Primrose)

‘For gardeners, the key is to think beyond simply choosing a plant that smells good,’ says Pim Dickson, Senior Horticulturist at Fothergills. ‘Consider when it produces its fragrance, where you'll experience it most often and whether its eventual size suits the space.’

‘Rose 'Sweet Dream' is an excellent choice for gardeners who want fragrance but don't have the space for a traditional large shrub rose,’ says Pim. ‘Reaching only around 50cm in height and spread, it can bring scented planting into small garden borders, patios and containers. Its soft peach-pink, double blooms provide delicate fragrance, and it is also an RHS Award of Garden Merit variety, which reassures gardeners about its performance.’

‘October is a great time to get this rose established because it is supplied as a bare-root plant and can be planted between October and March. When planting, loosen the surrounding soil as this gives the new roots an easier route outwards as they establish. Position the rose in full sun or partial shade, water it thoroughly after planting and keep an eye on moisture levels during any particularly dry periods.’

‘For a patio or container-grown rose, drainage is important over winter. Make sure the container has adequate drainage holes and avoid allowing the pot to sit permanently in water. Once established, deadheading spent flowers can help keep a tidy appearance and encourage the plant to keep producing its blooms.’

Where to buy Rose 'Sweet Dream':

4. Mahonia × media ‘Charity’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘October is a great time to think beyond summer colour and introduce winter-flowering shrubs that will bring scent and interest to the garden through the cooler months,’ says Charlotte.

‘Mahonia ‘Charity’ brings plenty of winter interest, with bold evergreen foliage and striking upright spikes of yellow flowers. The flowers are fragrant and appear from late autumn into winter, providing both scent and colour when the garden can otherwise feel rather bare. Its architectural shape also makes it a useful evergreen shrub for adding structure,’ adds Charlotte.

‘When choosing fragrant plants, consider positioning them close to paths, doorways or seating areas, where their perfume can be appreciated as you pass.'

Where to buy Mahonia × media ‘Charity’:

5. Harlequin Glorybower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Planting Harlequin Glorybower in October is a brilliant choice, especially since this shrub has a hidden trick to keep its scent going into the cooler months,’ says Shelley.

‘While the sweet, jasmine-like floral fragrance fades as the final autumn blossoms fall, the plant isn’t quite finished smelling. Right up until the foliage drops for winter, simply brushing against or crushing one of its broad green leaves releases a surprisingly warm peanut butter aroma, giving you a fun, nutty scent long after the flowers are gone.’

Where to buy Harlequin Glorybower:

6. Viburnum ‘Dawn’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Renowned for its rich, clove-like fragrance, Viburnum ‘Dawn’ produces dense clusters of sweet-spiced flowers right through the colder months, filling the crisp outdoor air with notes of honey, vanilla, and almond,’ suggests Shelley. ‘This resilient shrub actually starts its flowering in October, with long-lasting displays as its buds transition from dark pink in late autumn to delicate candy-pink by spring.’

‘And as a fun bonus, the blossoms are virtually freeze-proof, so even if a sudden frost coats the open flowers in ice, they simply thaw out and keep right on blooming as if nothing happened.’

‘For fragrance through the colder months, Viburnum × bodnantense ‘Dawn’ is a real star,’ agrees Charlotte. ‘Its clusters of delicate pink flowers can appear from autumn and continue flowering through winter, often opening on bare stems.’

Where to buy Viburnum ‘Dawn’:

7. Common Witch Hazel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Planting common Witch Hazel in October is like giving your autumn garden a burst of sunshine just as everything else begins to wind down,’ says Shelley. ‘Just as its golden fall foliage drops, clusters of bright yellow, ribbon-like blossoms appear, filling the crisp autumn air with a clean, refreshing scent of sweet citrus and warm, woody spice.’

‘The frost-hardy flowers also possess built-in “weather intelligence”, meaning that on freezing autumn nights, the spider-like petals curl up tight to protect themselves from frost, expanding again to release their fragrance as the sun warms them the following day.’

Where to buy Common Witch Hazel:

8. Lonicera fragrantissima (winter flowering honeysuckle)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘As its name suggests, Lonicera fragrantissima (or winter-flowering honeysuckle) is prized for its fragrance,’ says Charlotte. ‘Its small, creamy-white flowers appear during the colder months and can fill the surrounding air with a sweet scent.’

‘Because cool autumn air doesn’t carry fragrance as far as summer heat, group your scented shrubs together in sheltered, sunny spots that protect the delicate blooms from harsh winds,’ advises Shelley. ‘And get the most from fragrant plants by placing them strategically near garden pathways, entryways, or patio seating areas where you’ll naturally catch their scent on crisp autumn walks.’

‘Finally, give them a generous soaking right after planting and add a thick layer of mulch. This retains essential soil warmth, allowing their roots to settle in happily while their perfume brightens up the cooling garden.’

Where to buy Lonicera fragrantissima:

Thompson & Morgan: Perfect for the winter months, try this Lonicera fragrantissima Winter Honeysuckle hardy shrub, from £10.99.

Perfect for the winter months, try this Lonicera fragrantissima Winter Honeysuckle hardy shrub, from £10.99. Amazon: Or enjoy the creamy blooms and intense fragrance of this Lonicera fragrantissima, Winter Honeysuckle, £34.99.

So if you want to help your fragrant shrubs get established before the winter hits, then now is the perfect time to get planting.