Garden experts issue warning against rapidly spreading invasive plant that looks just like snowdrops

Homeowners are being warned to look out for an invasive plant that looks similar to snowdrops and wild garlic this summer.

Three-cornered garlic is an invasive bulb you should never plant in your garden . It’s a non-native invasive plant that can reproduce rapidly, and under Schedule 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it is illegal to cause it to spread in the wild, and as a homeowner, it is your responsibility to prevent it from spreading from your property.

However, this pesky plant can easily be mistaken for wild garlic or snowdrops. So, I asked the experts for the key signs to look out for, as well as what to do if you come across three-cornered garlic.

Latest Videos From

The warning

‘Three-cornered garlic is classed as a non-native invasive species in the UK, as it can reproduce rapidly. The seeds of the plant are highly attractive to ants, who will then carry and disperse the seeds,’ explains Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

‘It also reproduces by producing small, underground bulbils that will break off when weeding or digging. As the plant grows, it can form a dense mat that smothers native woodland plants and outcompetes them for resources.

‘Even though it is not banned from sale in the UK, it is an offence to plant or cause three-cornered garlic to grow in the wild due to how aggressively it can spread, and it can also outcompete native plants.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kayco)

Sounds simple enough, right? The issue is that three-cornered garlic can be mistaken for snowdrop varieties , which, if you have a woodland garden , can make things trickier. The main ways to tell three-cornered garlic from a snowdrop are its strong, garlicky scent, the fact that they tend to be a lot taller than snowdrops (up to 60cm), and the flowers are slightly different.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The stems and flower stalks of three-cornered garlic have three sharp, triangular angles, and you can usually feel these in a cross-section of the plant. Snowdrops have stems that are smooth and rounded or flattened, lacking sharp corners,’ says Richard.

‘The white, bell-shaped flowers of three-cornered garlic hang slightly to one side and have a distinct, green stripe running down the centre of each petal. Snowdrop flowers have inner and outer petals, with the inner petals having a small green V-shaped mark at the tip, but there is no green stripe down the centre of the petals.’

What to do if you find three-cornered garlic

If you find three-cornered garlic in your garden, do not put it in your compost or garden waste bin .

‘Experts advise not composting or placing it in council green waste bins. Even small fragments can regrow. Professional removal is recommended, typically involving careful excavation or herbicide treatment. Plants should be disposed of as controlled waste to prevent further spread,’ explains Jennifer Holmes at invasive weed removal specialists, Environment Controls .

Richard says that after removing the bulbs, you should seal them in waste bags and dispose of them in standard domestic waste.

‘If you find three-cornered garlic in a public place, you are allowed to forage the leaves and flowers for personal use. However, digging up the plant is illegal without the permission of the landowner,’ he adds.

Luckily, if you want to achieve similar pretty blooms, you can just plant snowdrops! These beautiful flowering plants are often recognised as the first signs of spring. You can plant snowdrops in late spring, so pick up your bulbs now if you want a gorgeous floral display.

Where to buy snowdrop bulbs

‘Three-cornered garlic is commonly mistaken for wild garlic due to its intoxicating garlic aroma when flowering. However, it is a highly invasive plant and can be toxic to dogs if ingested. It’s also very difficult to eradicate, and improper removal risks further spread,’ Jennifer concludes.

If you suspect three-cornered garlic in your corner, remove it before it overruns your space.