How many daffodil bulbs should you plant together? Experts reveal the golden number for abundant pots and borders next spring

Wondering how many daffodil bulbs you should plant together?

It’s officially time to start planting our daffodil bulbs for cheerful flowers next spring, but there’s a knack to achieving abundant-looking displays – and it’s all down to the number of bulbs you plant in one spot. Plant too little, and your garden border will look sparse – but overcrowding can stunt growth.

I made it my mission to track down the sweet spot: the ideal number of daffodil bulbs you should plant together. Here’s what the experts recommend.

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What you'll need

Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter £6.60 Amazon This bulb planter is perfect for daffodil bulbs. Burgon & Ball RHS Long Handle Bulb Planter £42 at B&Q Or, go for a long-handled bulb planter. Jamieson Brothers Bulb Planting Compost £19.99 at Amazon This compost feeds bulbs for up to six months.

Daffodils are among the easiest spring bulbs to grow in pots and garden borders, especially if you choose low-maintenance daffodil varieties. For the best displays, though, you’ll need to know how many daffodil bulbs you should plant together.

‘It’s best to plant daffodils in groups of at least six,’ advises Paul Parker from plants and bulbs specialists J. Parker’s. ‘This avoids the displays looking sparse.’

So, six daffodil bulbs is the sweet spot for fuller arrangements. But how many daffodil bulbs should we be aiming for overall?

‘When planting in borders, 25 to 30 bulbs will create an impressive selection of daffodils,’ says Paul. ‘If planting in groups, dig a trench instead of individual holes at least two to three times the depth of a bulb.’

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(Image credit: Getty Images / Geraint Rowland Photography)

Knowing how deep to plant daffodil bulbs is crucial if you want them to flower well, so Paul’s tip there is key. This year, I’m using the Kent & Stowe Hand Bulb Planter (which you can order for just £6.60 from Amazon) to make planting even easier. It has a handy measurement scale on the side, too.

You don’t have to be too particular about arranging the bulbs if you’re going for a more naturalistic look.

‘A simple trick for a more natural-looking display is to throw your bulbs and plant them where they land, instead of arranging them too neatly,’ adds B&Q’s horticulture expert, Mark Sage.

What about pots?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

When it comes to planting daffodils in pots, you’ll need to be extra careful not to overcrowd the bulbs.

‘It really depends on the size of your container when looking at how many daffodil bulbs to plant together,’ says Paul. ‘As a general rule of thumb, daffodil bulbs should be planted at an appropriate depth for their size (two to three times the depth of the bulb), leaving about 5cm between each bulb to avoid overcrowding.’

So, it’s all down to how much container space you’re working with. As long as you leave Paul’s recommended distance between each bulb, they should produce a successful, abundant display when they burst into bloom next spring.

There are plenty of spring bulbs you can order in September for pink spring blooms, if you're planning a display in that colour scheme.