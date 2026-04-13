Dunelm’s bohemian-style outdoor pendant lights are the trick to make your garden lighting look expensive this summer

If you want to elevate your garden lighting set-up beyond a string of festoon lights or a row of stake lamps, Dunelm's rattan outdoor hanging lights are just the thing to turn an ordinary garden patio or deck into a luxe outdoor living room.

The trend for pendant garden lights took off last year, but this year it's become more versatile and affordable battery-powered and solar pendant lights, like Dunelm's lights landing in stores this summer.

The collection includes two distinct shapes, making it easy to tailor the look to your space. There’s a more traditional empire-style lamp, priced at £15, alongside a contemporary round design priced at £22 .

Article continues below

These lamps are completely fuss-free. If you’ve ever been put off by outdoor lighting that feels too permanent, these offer a far more flexible alternative. With its hook-on approach, you can easily move them around, switch up your styling, or take them down entirely when the seasons change – no drilling or long-term decisions required.

'Hanging garden lights are making a big comeback for summer 2026,' particularly styles that create an atmospheric effect,' says Julia Barnes, Product Director at ValueLights , who also sells a stylish outdoor pendant light for £55, that is solar powered and comes with a 3-meter cable to hang it around your garden.

However, it's the material that also sets these pendant outdoor lamps apart. Rattan lamps have been a massive trend indoors over the last year, so it only makes sense that this material is making its way outdoors, where it's already a fan favourite for the best garden furniture.

Both lights cast a warm, gentle glow that instantly makes an outdoor setting feel more inviting – ideal for everything from relaxed evenings outdoors to hosting friends as the sun sets. The woven finish introduces a layered quality that makes gardens feel styled, while still keeping everything relaxed and easy. It’s this balance between polished and informal that gives outdoor spaces that sought-after “expensive” feel.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Keep things relaxed and layered when styling an outdoor rattan pendant light Try hanging them from tree branches for an organic, effortless feel, or along a fence to create a calming background. They work particularly well nestled among greenery, where the woven rattan creates a gentle light through the surrounding foliage.

Julia adds: 'There’s a clear demand for natural materials that bring warmth and texture into both indoor and outdoor spaces. As people invest more in their gardens, rattan lighting offers that relaxed, organic look that feels both timeless and on-trend.'

'Rattan hanging lights are a great way to instantly elevate an outdoor space. They diffuse light beautifully, creating a warm, ambient glow that’s perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the evening. They’re also versatile, working just as well in modern gardens as they do in more rustic or bohemian settings.'

The overall effect is a garden that feels warm, inviting, and thoughtfully put together, and, most importantly, far more expensive than it actually is.

B&Q Cream Battery-powered Integrated LED Outdoor Pendant lamp £16 at B&Q This detailed woven rattan lamp adds more texture to the piece using rope as the attachment. ValueLights IP44 Rattan LED Pendant Lamp £54.99 at valuelights.co.uk This wider shape is perfect if you have a bigger garden or are simply looking for a statement garden piece. Habitat Habitat Warm White Rattan Battery Operated Hanging Light £25 at Argos This pretty hanging lamp is slightly longer than the others, ideal if you’re hanging it somewhere higher.