79 councils across England are exempt from new recycling rules up till 2043 – check if yours is one of them

While most of us have been trying to wrap our heads around the new ‘simpler recycling’ rules that came into effect on 31 March this year, some councils have been less than prepared for the transition - with some councils delaying full food waste collections until 2034 or later.

A BBC investigation found as many as 79 councils in England did not expect to meet the 31 March deadline, with many being granted extensions to delay separate food waste collections beyond the original March deadline.

So, while you may have been trying to get to grips with the new food waste collection rules , it may be that your council is one of the many with a delayed rollout date. This is everything you need to know.

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The Simpler Recycling rollout

The Simpler Recycling scheme was introduced by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), which intended the reforms to standardise recycling across England and introduce weekly food waste collections for all households. Where before, different councils had different collection rules, the Simpler Recycling scheme hoped to make it universal and easier.

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However, this hasn’t been the case, with some councils blaming their delay on the rollout of demand for new specialist vehicles and funding issues - despite Defra handing out more than £340 million in grants.

For some councils, long-term waste contracts mean some areas will not comply with the new rules for more than a decade. In the case of 14 English councils, this stretches beyond 2040. So, before you go changing your kitchen bin ideas , it’s important to get clued up on whether your council has been delayed or not.

Has your council been delayed?

The councils expected to delay until 2034 or longer are as follows:

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Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council - July 2040

Doncaster City Council - July 2040

Gateshead Council - 2039

Manchester City Council - 2034

North Yorkshire Council - February 2043

Oldham Council - 2034

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council - July 2040

Salford City Council - 2034

Sheffield City Council - 2038

South Tyneside Council - 2039

Sunderland City Council - 2039

Wakefield Council - 2038

Westmorland and Furness - 2034

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council - 2040

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While these are the more extreme delays, some councils do expect to be following the new rules in 2026. For example, Braintree council will implement mandatory weekly food waste collections from 1 June 2026, North Norfolk expects to be up and running by autumn this year, while Worcester City Council is delayed until spring 2027.

The delays are largely because some waste contracts, including Private Finance Initiative (PFI) and energy-from-waste agreements, can run for 20 to 25 years, making changes difficult without significant penalties.

Before you invest in a smell-proof food waste caddy (although the Ideal Home loves the currently on sale Joseph Joseph Caddy, £29.99, Amazon ), you should check your local council's website to see when they are expected to follow the new rules, if they aren’t already.

If your council isn’t implementing a weekly food collection just yet, don’t worry, you have plenty of time to learn how to stop flies from being attracted to a food waste bin and brush up on the new rules.

GREENER WALKER Greener Walker 25% Extra Thick Compost 6l/10l/30l Caddy Bin Liners-120 Bags £11.49 at Amazon Ensure you're opting for biodegradable bin liners for your food waste to comply with the new rules. Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Intelligent Waste Was £4, now £29.99 at Amazon We love this bin. It has clever features to reduce moisture and odour, keeping pests like flies at bay. Minky Minky 3.5l Caddy, Kitchen Food Waste Caddy Was £12, now £8 at Amazon This cheaper option is incredibly study, with a good lid and bag retention ring to stop liners slipping.

While the roll-out hasn’t been the smoothest for councils around England, all households can expect to see new food waste collections introduced between 2026 and the early 2040’s, depending on location. If in doubt, always check your local council’s website for accurate, up-to-date information.