79 councils across England are exempt from new recycling rules up till 2043 – check if yours is one of them
14 councils in England have delayed weekly food waste collections until at least 2034
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While most of us have been trying to wrap our heads around the new ‘simpler recycling’ rules that came into effect on 31 March this year, some councils have been less than prepared for the transition - with some councils delaying full food waste collections until 2034 or later.
A BBC investigation found as many as 79 councils in England did not expect to meet the 31 March deadline, with many being granted extensions to delay separate food waste collections beyond the original March deadline.
So, while you may have been trying to get to grips with the new food waste collection rules, it may be that your council is one of the many with a delayed rollout date. This is everything you need to know.Article continues below
The Simpler Recycling rollout
The Simpler Recycling scheme was introduced by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), which intended the reforms to standardise recycling across England and introduce weekly food waste collections for all households. Where before, different councils had different collection rules, the Simpler Recycling scheme hoped to make it universal and easier.
However, this hasn’t been the case, with some councils blaming their delay on the rollout of demand for new specialist vehicles and funding issues - despite Defra handing out more than £340 million in grants.
For some councils, long-term waste contracts mean some areas will not comply with the new rules for more than a decade. In the case of 14 English councils, this stretches beyond 2040. So, before you go changing your kitchen bin ideas, it’s important to get clued up on whether your council has been delayed or not.
Has your council been delayed?
The councils expected to delay until 2034 or longer are as follows:
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- Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council - July 2040
- Doncaster City Council - July 2040
- Gateshead Council - 2039
- Manchester City Council - 2034
- North Yorkshire Council - February 2043
- Oldham Council - 2034
- Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council - July 2040
- Salford City Council - 2034
- Sheffield City Council - 2038
- South Tyneside Council - 2039
- Sunderland City Council - 2039
- Wakefield Council - 2038
- Westmorland and Furness - 2034
- Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council - 2040
While these are the more extreme delays, some councils do expect to be following the new rules in 2026. For example, Braintree council will implement mandatory weekly food waste collections from 1 June 2026, North Norfolk expects to be up and running by autumn this year, while Worcester City Council is delayed until spring 2027.
The delays are largely because some waste contracts, including Private Finance Initiative (PFI) and energy-from-waste agreements, can run for 20 to 25 years, making changes difficult without significant penalties.
Before you invest in a smell-proof food waste caddy (although the Ideal Home loves the currently on sale Joseph Joseph Caddy, £29.99, Amazon), you should check your local council's website to see when they are expected to follow the new rules, if they aren’t already.
If your council isn’t implementing a weekly food collection just yet, don’t worry, you have plenty of time to learn how to stop flies from being attracted to a food waste bin and brush up on the new rules.
While the roll-out hasn’t been the smoothest for councils around England, all households can expect to see new food waste collections introduced between 2026 and the early 2040’s, depending on location. If in doubt, always check your local council’s website for accurate, up-to-date information.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!