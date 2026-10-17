Monty Don proves it's not too late to grow your own in October – here are the vegetables you can still plant now

When we think of growing our own vegetables, it's easy to picture spring seed-sowing and summer harvests, with autumn marking the end of the fun. But Monty Don is giving us a timely reminder that there's still plenty to grow once the leaves start turning and the evenings draw in.

The Gardeners' World presenter shared a very enviable photo of his raised beds via Instagram, all of which are seemingly bursting with cauliflowers, brassicas, and other leafy green goodies (hey, it's Monty Don; don't expect the man to do things by halves!).

It's one heck of a reminder of how this quieter time of year can be an incredibly productive one for gardeners. And, with his beds still providing plenty of inspiration, it's a good reminder that growing your own vegetables doesn't have to stop when summer does.

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Grow your own, the Monty Don way

There are already lots of things to do and plant in the garden in October, whether that's planting up your winter flowers, sussing out the best vegetables to sow in October, overwintering dahlias, trying out Monty Don's autumn leaves hack, or simply enjoying the lovely autumn sunshine that feels all the more precious when you know winter is on its way.

Still, if ever anyone was going to raise the bar and then some, it's Monty.

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Honestly, it's the veg garden of our dreams (and well worth rushing out to buy one of these stylish raised beds from Crocus to recreate for yourself). And there's a practical bonus to following in Monty Don's footsteps, too; with food shopping feeling increasingly expensive, growing even a handful of your own vegetables, salad leaves or herbs can help make your garden work a little harder for you.

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You won't necessarily replace your weekly shop, but a few home-grown ingredients can make a welcome difference. And if Monty's raised beds have left you feeling inspired, the good news is that you haven't missed your chance to get growing.

'October is a great time to keep growing your own, rather than packing everything away until spring. You can still sow peas, salad leaves and broad beans, while garlic and onions are excellent choices to get started now,' says Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

'It's also worth making space for vegetables such as kale and cauliflower, which can keep your kitchen supplied with home-grown produce as the weather cools,' he adds. 'And don't forget herbs, which are always useful to have close at hand.'

Christopher also recommends looking beyond vegetables when planning your autumn planting. 'Now is a particularly good time to plant bare-root fruit trees and bushes, which is good news if you've been dreaming of picking your own apples and pears,' he says.

'Blackberries and gooseberries are worth considering, too. It's a lovely way to invest in your garden now and look forward to harvests in the years to come.'

Shop fruit and vegetables to grow in October

If you already have raised beds, October is also a good time to give them a little attention before winter arrives. And if you've been thinking about making some, Monty Don suggests that now is an ideal opportunity to get started.

In a post on his blog, he recommends adding around an inch of garden compost to raised beds as they become clear, leaving the worms to work it into the soil over winter. This helps prepare the beds for sowing and planting when spring returns. And if you only have time to plant one thing? 'Sow ‘Aquadulce’ broad bean seeds outside for an early harvest next May or June,' he says.

It's all easy enough advice, right? So, before the colder, darker days take hold, take a leaf out of Monty's book. Whether you sow a few salad leaves, plant garlic or start planning a fruit tree for the garden, there's still time to enjoy the pleasure of growing your own – and something rather lovely about knowing that today's little jobs could turn into next year's harvest.