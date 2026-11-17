It's that time of year when there seems to be no end to deliveries turning up on your doorstep. But when you're not home to receive them, coming back to find a parcel missing is enough to leave you with that dreaded sinking feeling. So, before the festive rush kicks in, it's worth knowing how to avoid parcels being stolen from your front door.

Sadly, parcel theft and 'porch pirates' are more common than you might think. New research from Quadient reports that a parcel is stolen every seven seconds in the UK, with 4.83 million homes falling victim to doorstep theft last year.

The good news is that there are ways to deter thieves, and many of them are surprisingly simple. I spoke to home security experts to find out how to keep your Christmas shopping safe, from smarter delivery options to small security upgrades.

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1. Install a secure parcel box

One of the easiest ways to avoid parcels being stolen - particularly if you don't have a porch - is to install a lockable parcel box.

'A parcel box is a great option, as delivery drivers can easily deposit packages while giving you peace of mind that they can’t be accessed without a key,' says Anthony Neary, security expert at Safe.co.uk.

If you're going to be receiving regular deliveries, it's worth investing in a parcel box that can be secured to your house or the ground. And Matthew Beer, founder of King Safety and Security, recommends choosing one with a mechanism that secures parcels after deposit. 'Give the courier clear instructions and check that your usual deliveries will fit,' he adds.

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2. Set up a video doorbell and motion-sensor lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Video doorbells and smart lighting are among the best security measures for a house and they can be an effective way to deter would-be thieves.

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'Video doorbells and automatic lighting can put thieves off, and capture evidence in case someone does try to steal your parcels,' explains David Ward, CEO of MS Webb. 'However, you should use them alongside the other steps for maximum security.'

Matthew agrees that while video doorbells can alert you to a delivery and provide footage if something happens, and lighting improves visibility, they shouldn't be the only measure you put in place.

'Neither physically secures the parcel, so they work best alongside a secure delivery arrangement,' he says.

Just make sure it's angled correctly, as neighbours can complain about security lighting if it's shining through their windows.

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3. Arrange delivery with a trusted neighbour

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This is a relatively simple (not to mention free) measure. Anthony recommends speaking to a trusted neighbour ahead of time to agree if they can accept your parcel or collect it from your porch while you’re out.

'This narrows the amount of time deliveries are left unattended, particularly during the busy festive period when you might be expecting multiple packages,' he says.

Matthew adds that if you live in a flat, a staffed concierge can be useful. But he also warns: 'An unattended communal hallway should not be treated as secure.'

Plus, parcels left on a doorstep can be a tell-tale sign that no-one's home, so it's a simple way to help prevent burglaries.

Often the cheapest fix is changing how the parcel reaches you, which could include having it delivered to a locker or collection point, or using click-and-collect options.

Where you are able to, David advises choosing your own delivery slot at a time where you know you'll be home. 'For valuable deliveries, ask for a signature and turn off the option for parcels to be left unattended,' he suggests.

There's nothing more frustrating than parcels being a left in a 'safe' place, which in reality is anything but. 'Remove instructions that allow parcels to be left on an exposed doorstep or behind an easily accessible bin,' says David. 'Use tracking to arrange prompt collection, and redirect or reschedule deliveries if your plans change.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Bevan)

What should you do if your parcel is stolen from your doorstep?

'Check the tracking and the delivery photo, look around the property, and ask your neighbours,' advises David Ward, CEO of MS Webb

And if the parcel still can’t be found, you should contact the retailer rather than the courier. 'The retailer is responsible until the parcel reaches you, unless it was left in a safe place or with a neighbour you nominated,' explains David.

Following that, you should also report the theft to the police, online or by calling 101, and make sure you get a crime reference number.

'Keep any doorbell or CCTV footage, and if you don’t have any then ask neighbours who may have caught something on their doorbells or CCTV,' adds David.

What counts as a ‘safe space’ for leaving a parcel?

'A safe place is somewhere that can’t be seen from the street and is locked or hard to get to, such as a parcel box, a locked porch, or a locked shed or garage,' explains David.

Besides the front doorstep, their are places you want to avoid to keep your parcels safe. David says this includes behind bins, under plant pots, in the front garden, or in shared hallways in blocks of flats.

'Most courier services give you the option to select where your goods are left, so it’s worth making the most of this and especially at Christmas, which is a prime window of opportunity for thieves to cash in,' adds Anthony Neery, security expert at Safe.co.uk.

So, while parcel theft is on the rise, a little planning now means your Christmas presents should make it safely through the front door.