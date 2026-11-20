Winter is well and truly upon us, but there's still work to be done in the garden this November – especially if you want it looking its beautiful best come spring.

Yes, while the garden might be starting to look a little bare, November is actually one of the best months in which to plant bulbs for spring. And, with the soil still holding some warmth, there's plenty you can do now to ensure your garden is bursting with colour once winter begins to fade.

From classic spring bulbs to hardy bedding plants, there are plenty of flowers that will benefit from being planted now. And getting them into the ground before winter? Why, that means they'll have more than enough time to establish their roots, ready to put on a spectacular display in the months ahead.

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So, which flowers should we be planting in November? To help steer you in the right direction, I asked gardening experts for their recommendations and advice on how to get the best results.

1. Tulips

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Tulips are one of the most recognisable signs that spring has arrived, and November is an ideal time to get them into the ground.

'Many spring-flowering bulbs are best planted in early autumn, but November is the perfect time to plant tulip bulbs. This is because the cool soil helps reduce the risk of fungal disease and tulips tend to benefit from slightly colder temperatures, which helps prepare them for flowering. Planting now will give colourful blooms from March through to May and will bring the garden back to life after the winter,' says Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express.

It's also a good idea to mix in some grit or sand with your soil to ensure they have plenty of drainage to help them to thrive.

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2. Alliums

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If you're looking for something a little different, alliums are a brilliant addition to a spring garden. Their distinctive spherical flower heads add height and structure to borders, while their purple and white blooms create an eye-catching display.

Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, says that he spends 'most of my jobs in the winter planting up bulbs for customers, often in their hundreds and sometimes even in their thousands! Personally, though, I find them a little overbearing. I prefer the pompom effect of alliums; they last longer, offer just as much colour, and pollinators love them!'

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

Alliums are particularly effective when planted in groups towards the middle or back of a border, where their tall stems and architectural flowers can stand out. They're also a great choice if you want to, as Christopher says, encourage pollinators into your garden.

Go for something like the Allium giganteum from Crocus if you want to make a bold statement in your outdoor space.

3. Daffodils

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You can't go wrong with daffodils if you want to bring a cheerful splash of colour to your garden after winter, says Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. (who describes them as belonging at the 'top of the list' of flowers to plant in November).

Their familiar yellow flowers are a welcome sight in early spring, although you can also find varieties in white, cream and soft orange.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

Daffodils are easy to grow and work well in garden borders, pots and naturalised in lawns. Plant the daffodil bulbs in November at roughly two to three times their own depth, choosing a spot with good drainage.

For a more natural-looking display, you could also try to scatter bulbs across a lawn and plant them where they land, rather than arranging them in straight lines.

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4. Crocuses

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Crocuses are among the first flowers to emerge as winter comes to an end, making them a lovely choice for a November-planting session if you want to bring colour back into the garden as early as possible.

Available in shades of purple, white and yellow, these small but cheerful flowers look particularly effective when planted in groups. They're also a valuable early source of nectar and pollen for emerging pollinators.

Try planting crocuses in containers, beneath deciduous trees or dotted through a lawn for a truly spectacular spring display. If you want a nice mix of colours, you can't go wrong with the spring-flowering crocus collection from Crocus.

5. Muscari

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Also known as grape hyacinths, muscari is one of those scented spring bulbs that produce clusters of tiny, bell-shaped flowers in beautiful shades of blue and purple.

Morris says they're great to plant in November, as they're wonderfully low-maintenance and can work every bit as well in borders, rockeries and containers. Their compact size also makes them ideal for planting around taller spring bulbs, too, not to mention in a lovely bulb lasagne.

Go for the classic Muscari armeniacum from Crocus to get that vibrant purple-blue look.

6. Hyacinths

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For a spring garden that looks as good as it smells, Morris says that hyacinths are well worth planting in November. Their densely packed flower spikes bring vibrant colour to borders and containers, while their distinctive fragrance makes them a particularly lovely addition to patios and pathways.

They come in a range of colours, including pink, purple, blue, white and yellow, so they're easy to incorporate into almost any planting scheme, so long as they get well-drained soil and a sunny or partially shaded position. They're also a great option for pots by the front door, where you can enjoy their fragrance as you come and go.

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7. Wallflowers

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It's not just bulbs that deserve a place on your November planting list; wallflowers are hardy plants that can establish over winter and reward you with beautiful colour in spring.

Available in warm shades of orange, red, yellow and purple, they're particularly effective when planted alongside tulips and other spring bulbs. In fact, Morris recommends introducing wallflowers alongside other hardy plants to help create a colourful display that will be ready to flower as the weather warms up.

I'm very fond of Erysimum 'Bowles's Mauve' (available from Crocus) as it has such a long flowering period and bees love it (it's why this perennial beauty is all over my borders at home).

8. Forget-me-nots

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For a softer, more romantic spring garden, Morris says that forget-me-nots are a lovely choice. Their delicate blue flowers look beautiful when planted around larger bulbs, particularly tulips and daffodils.

They are also excellent for filling gaps in borders and creating a relaxed, cottage-garden feel. Once established, they readily self-seed, meaning you'll often find new plants popping up in different areas of the garden each year.

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9. Primroses

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Also on the list of flowers you should plant in November, primroses are another brilliant way to bring colour into the garden as winter turns to spring. Their cheerful flowers come in a variety of shades, from pale yellow and white to pink, purple and red.

Morris notes that these little cuties work particularly well in partially shaded borders, beneath trees and in containers. Plant something like the Potentilla fruticosa 'Primrose Beauty' from Crocus in moist but well-drained soil and they'll provide a welcome burst of colour when much of the garden is still waking up.

10. Sweet Williams

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If you want to introduce a little more colour and variety to your spring borders, Morris says that sweet Williams are worth considering in November. These traditional cottage garden favourites produce clusters of fragrant flowers in shades of pink, red, white and purple.

They can be planted in autumn to establish ahead of their flowering season, making November a useful time to get them settled into their final position. Try the Dianthus barbatus 'Pink Magician' from Crocus for a bold pop of pink that Barbie herself would approve of.

What is the best thing to plant in November?

The best thing to plant in November, according to Morris Hankinson, Managing Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, is spring bulbs, of course!

'Spring flowering bulbs are top of the list, including tulips, daffodils, crocuses, muscari, alliums and hyacinths,' he says.

'Tulips are particularly good to plant in November, as they benefit from a period of colder weather and are less susceptible to tulip fire when planted later in autumn.'

He adds that 'you can also introduce colour with wallflowers, forget-me-nots, primroses and sweet williams, which will establish over winter ready to flower in spring'.

As long as the ground isn't frozen or waterlogged, there's still plenty of time to get planting in November. And honestly? All it takes is a little preparation now to make all the difference when spring arrives.