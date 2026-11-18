I asked experts what houseplant they’d add to their home in autumn to help clean the air – this pretty braided plant kept coming up
Add this showstopper to your wish list!
There’s a lot of buzz around air-purifying indoor plants, but I just discovered a unique variety that I absolutely need to add to my houseplant collection: the braided snake plant.
Yep – that means the classic swords of a snake plant have been plaited into an architectural centrepiece that’ll steal the show in any room. It’s really easy to care for a snake plant, and honestly, it has a shed-load of benefits in the home – from being an air-purifying indoor plant to collecting dust in a room.
Here’s a little bit more about the braided snake plant, and how to look after one so well that it improves the air quality in your home.
When I asked The Little Botanical’s co-founder, Morag Hill, for her favourite air-purifying houseplant, she went straight for the snake plant.
‘We’d suggest a Sansevieria, otherwise known as Mother in Law’s Tongue or Snake Plant,’ she said. ‘These plants are known to help purify the air around you in your home.’
For this time of year, Morag recommended one type of snake plant in particular: Sansevieria cylindrica, which you can order from Thompson & Morgan.
‘Our favourite for autumn is the braided Sansevieria, as it’s architectural like other snake plants but its braided effect makes it look completely unique,’ she explained.
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‘These plants are perfect for autumn as they are happy and content in low light, so they can be placed anywhere in your home.’
So, besides purifying the air, snake plants are among the best low-light houseplants you can add to your home, too. They do prefer a bright room, but that’s more difficult to find at this time of the year – and as Morag said, they’ll grow happily in a darker space, too.
Snake plants are also known as houseplants that reduce dust in the home, thanks to their huge, sword-like leaves. They’re actually semi-succulents, which is why the foliage is so rigid – and what makes them such unkillable houseplants.
‘Braided snake plants are ideal for autumn and winter because they’re so unfussy,’ agrees Andy Little, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres. ‘They don’t need the humidity, bright light or constant attention that other houseplants demand, and their upright shape works really well in smaller spaces or darker corners.’
Andy recommends keeping braided snake plants in bright, indirect light, away from cold draughts and hot radiators. You don’t need to feed them until spring, you shouldn’t overwater them, and it’s worth wiping dust from the leaves now and then, too. Baby Bio Leaf Shine & Leaf Cleaner Spray, which you can order from Amazon, breaks dust down and is really easy to use.
When it comes to the best place for a snake plant, pretty much any room is suitable, as we’ve already mentioned – but style-wise, Morag thinks they’re especially suited to a few rooms in particular.
‘We think they look great in an office to green up the space, a hallway to brighten the area, or on a coffee table in a living room,’ suggests Morag.
What you'll need
So, braided snake plants really can give your home cleaner air. They're one of the most interesting houseplants to look at, too.
Sophie joined the Ideal Home team as Gardens Editor in June 2024. After studying English at Royal Holloway, University of London, she began writing for Grow Your Own, which spurred on her love of gardening. She's tried growing almost every vegetable under the sun, and has a soft spot for roses and dinnerplate dahlias.
As Gardens Editor, Sophie's always on the lookout for the latest garden trend. She loves sharing growing hacks for every space, from herbaceous borders to balconies.