Prue Leith used this stunning flower combo in her garden, and it looks as good in the ground as it will in a vase

Prue Leith's stunning sunflower and ammi visnaga (khella) display is serving as inspiration for anyone who wants a flower display that looks equally striking in a vase as in the garden.

Anyone who has grown sunflowers this summer will know how beautiful they look both in your kitchen and in your garden. But what has impressed us about Prue’s display is that she has paired them with a second bloom that helps emphasise the sunflower’s beauty even more.

If you’re looking for a flower bed idea that is as simple as it is stunning, this is why you may want to consider planting khella and sunflowers together for next year’s summer display.

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Prue Leith's sunflower and khella display

A post shared by Dame Prue Leith (@prueleith) A photo posted by on

In an Instagram post, Prue shared a video of her blooming flowers, thanking her gardener, Philippa Lillywhite, for her hard work over the past eight years as she was moving away to live by the sea. Phillipa then commented, informing followers that the flowers on display were ammi visnaga (khella) and sunflowers. And we’re keen to agree that this makes for a great flower pairing .

‘Sunflowers are bold and graphic, while khella have these light, domed heads made up of tiny flowers. The khella almost acts like a cloud around the sunflower heads. It stops the yellow feeling too heavy and gives the whole display movement,’ says Dr Russell Sharp, founder of Eutrema .

‘It feels quite loose and garden-picked. Sunflowers can easily dominate a display because they’re so recognisable, but the khella breaks up those big yellow circles and gives your eye somewhere to rest. It’s also a combination that makes sense both in the border and in a vase, which I always love. You can grow the two together, then cut a few stems and get the same relationship indoors. Prue Leith is known for using strong colour throughout her garden, so the sunflowers feel in keeping with that, while the white khella gives the colour some breathing room.’

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr Russel also goes on to explain that this isn’t the only khella pairing that works beautifully in a garden. And it’s great news for anyone who loves to grow dahlias .

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‘Dahlias give you that dense, sculptural flower head, while ammi adds air and softness around them. I particularly like deep burgundy or plum dahlias with white ammi because the contrast feels rich outdoors but still looks elegant when you cut it for the house,’ he says.

‘Plant the ammi through and around the dahlias rather than in a separate block, so it weaves between them naturally. Then when you cut the flowers, don’t make the arrangement too perfect. A few dahlia stems with airy ammi around them will usually look much better than trying to cram twenty different flowers into one vase.’

Where to buy sunflowers and khella

When choosing flower combinations, you want a pair that complement each other. Sunflowers and khella make a dreamy display that is perfect for summer.