Gardeners urged to perform vital check when cutting hedges back this September – or risk breaking the law

Most gardeners will be well aware that between 1 March and 31 August you should never cut back your hedges, as it is bird nesting season in the UK. However, garden and wildlife experts want you to delay picking up the strimmer a little longer in September and perform this vital check.

Anyone who wants to attract birds to a garden should be aware of how the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 protects them. Under this act, it is illegal to deliberately damage or remove a bird's nest in your garden, with the offender sometimes facing an unlimited fine or even prison. This is why you should always avoid cutting your hedge during nesting season .

While nesting season technically comes to an end on 1 September, it is also the moulting season for birds, and during this period they may take refuge in your hedges. So, before you start cutting, experts want you to make this check first.

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Why should I check my hedge in September?

Even the best hedging materials for a garden need cutting back, and this is especially true if you’ve chosen fast-growing hedging for quick privacy . But if a bird has taken a fancy to your garden, you should always check for nests before completing any work.

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‘You should still check hedges for birds after August because some late-breeding bird species may still be raising their chicks. The breeding season can extend later into the summer for some birds, with individual pairs still having eggs, nestlings or dependent fledglings in and around hedgerows,’ says Lucy Taylor, a wildlife expert at Vine House Farm .

‘More birds may shelter in hedgerows during moulting season because they are more vulnerable to predators at this time, as growing new feathers uses large amounts of energy and can affect their ability to fly.

‘Hedges provide moulting birds with a hiding place where they can remain until they finish shedding and replacing old feathers. It is also important to note that birds are much quieter during the moulting season, as they stop singing or calling to avoid attracting attention to themselves. This may make it less obvious that they are hiding in garden hedges.’

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When checking to see if birds are nesting in your hedges, watch to see if birds repeatedly fly in and out of the same spot, are carrying nesting materials into your hedge like twigs or moss and lastly, listen out for chirping birds from inside the hedgerow. If you spot these features, birds are likely nesting in your hedge, and any work should be postponed.

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What to do if birds are nesting in your hedge

‘If you spot an active nest in your hedge, simply do not cut the hedge. Postpone your trimming work until the nest is empty and the birds have fledged,’ says Melissa Quinney, gardening expert at Cabin Master .

‘It’s better to be safe and wait a few weeks than to risk causing harm or facing severe legal penalties. A little patience and a careful check are all it takes to keep your garden thriving and our feathered friends safe.’

Instead, monitor your hedge from a distance, and when there are no signs of birds nesting, check again and proceed from there.

Shop nesting boxes

If you want to provide somewhere safe in your garden for birds to make a home, consider investing in a nesting box.

While cutting hedges keeps your garden tidy and neighbours happy, make sure you are keeping your garden birds safe and happy, too.