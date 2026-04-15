The 'one-third rule' is crucial for cutting your grass in April – experts say it'll keep your lawn healthy and stress-free

Thanks to the warmer spring days we’ve enjoyed here and there over the past few weeks, many of us have given our lawns their first mow of the year by now. At what height should you cut your grass in April, though?

One of the most important April lawn care tips is this: don't scalp your lawn. At this time of the year, grass is far more vulnerable to stress, and mowing should be a gradual process rather than a severe one.

Luckily, there’s a simple rule that experts recommend to those of us wondering what height we should cut our grass in April: the ‘one-third rule’.

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Although April marks the first full month we can cut our grass after winter, that doesn’t mean 'full steam ahead'.

It’s true that the weather, for the most part, is warm enough for mowing in April, but it’s best to start light.

‘For the first cut of the season, set your mower blades slightly higher to avoid stressing the grass,’ says gardening expert Paul Parker from plant and annuals specialists J. Parker's. ‘I always recommend not cutting above one-third of the grass height.’

That one-third rule seems to be the golden rule across the board, judging from the experts I spoke to. Miracle-Gro’s gardening guru, Kate Turner, suggested it, too.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

‘You should follow the ‘one-third rule,’ ensuring you never remove more than a third of the grass height in a single session,’ Kate says. ‘For your lawn during the spring, aiming for a consistent length of roughly 2.5cm to 4cm is generally ideal.’

Kate also explained that scalping your lawn in April can stress the grass and result in shallow root systems. Many of the best lawn mowers on the market have adjustable cutting heights, which allow you to cut your grass to the desired length, like the Husqvarna Aspire LC34 P4A, which you can order from Amazon.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

You’ll also need to make sure you never mow wet grass – and with April showers in the air, it’s best to keep an eye on the weather forecast.

‘If your garden has areas of heavy shade or faces a lot of foot traffic from children or pets, it is better to leave the grass slightly longer, at around 5cm, to help it stay resilient as the growing season begins,’ Kate adds.

So, avoid cutting more than one-third of your grass off at a time this month. April is also the ideal time to learn how to aerate your lawn (especially if it's compacted!).