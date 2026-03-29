I’m in desperate need of clever storage for my newly-decluttered shed – this is what I’m buying to keep it organised this year
These clutter-busters will do the trick
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Because I live that rock-and-roll lifestyle, I’ve spent the weekend decluttering my shed. And do you know what? It was SO satisfying. The whole thing was bursting at the seams after years of neglect, and it was filled with clutter we no longer wanted or needed. But now it’s a lot emptier, I’m on a mission to make it tidier (and keep it that way).
Of course, there are so many amazing shed storage ideas out there, but the reality is that most people - like me - have a relatively small shed that’s main aim is to house the lawn mower, gardening tools, outdoor furniture cushions, and anything else that’s just a bit too dirty to be housed inside. And when space is limited, it’s easy for things to look messy and unorganised.
But in a bid to become more like the people with tidy sheds, I’ve been scouring the internet for the storage solutions my shed desperately needs. And these are the clever clutter-busters I’m snapping up to make my shed neat and tidy - and prevent mess from building up again.Article continues below
1. A shelving unit
I’m no Charlie Dimmock by any stretch of the imagination, but I do like to wiggle my green fingers every once in a while - so I have a lot of pots, compost and gardening items in my shed. My husband is also a big DIY man and car obsessive, so he also uses the shed to store his tools, car cleaning solutions and a collection of rags and sponges.
At the moment, all of these smaller items are shoved in buckets or in cardboard boxes for safekeeping. This means that they not only take up a lot of valuable floor space (making it impossible to actually walk inside the shed), but they also make it look incredibly messy. But now I know that one of the best ways to organise a shed is to use shelves.
Sadly, my old wooden shed isn’t really strong enough for wall-mounted shelves, which is why I’m on the hunt for a shelving unit that distributes the weight across the base instead. This way, I can keep all of the essentials in one place and organise each shelf by category. These are the ones I’m eyeing up right now.
2. A tool organiser
Around 60% of my garden is covered in grass, but we also have a large patio and a few flowerbeds, which means my shed also serves as the go-to storage space for larger tools such as our spade, grass strimmer, broom, and more. It’s also where we store one of my prized possessions, the weed-pulling tool our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, swears by.
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Up until recently, I’ve tended to lean them up against the shed wall to keep them handy, but this has always made them look extremely messy. And when things already look chaotic, I rarely think twice about adding more clutter into the mix, and it becomes a vicious cycle.
That’s how I know I need a tool organiser to keep these items neat and tidy. At the moment, I’m torn between buying a freestanding garden tool organiser and a wall-mounted one for lighter tools. So, perhaps I’ll buy both so there’s some spare space for when I need it.
3. Bungee cords
Although I’ve spent the weekend decluttering my shed and getting rid of anything that’s no longer needed, there are still a lot of rogue essentials left behind. This includes bamboo sticks for taller plants, broken-down wood we’re going to use in our chiminea, and even poles for a gazebo we use for much-needed shade in the summer.
These smaller items don’t really have a proper home in the shed, and it’s incredibly easy for them to fall over and get in the way. But one of our gardening writers has the perfect storage solution for these rogue items: bungee cords.
Our writer, Lisa, has used bungee cords throughout her shed and swears by them for a neat, tidy outdoor storage area. She’s attached them to the walls, in corners, and even to the roof of her shed to organise those things that don’t always have their own proper place. So, I’m going to stock up on some, too.
4. A cushion storage box
The best garden furniture is often hardwearing and durable, but I personally always like to keep my cushions in the shed to protect them from unnecessary exposure to the sun or bad weather. And while I’ve always just thrown them in the shed with very little thought behind the action, this just makes my shed look messy and unorganised.
It also leaves them susceptible to so many cobwebs and even mould during the colder, wetter months, which is why I’ve been on the hunt for a cushion storage box or bag to keep them safe and clean - and raised off the ground. There are so many options out there, and most can even be stored outside of the shed, too.
My garden cushions also have handles on the sides, so I’m also considering buying some hooks like this 6-pack of Heavy Duty Garage Storage Hooks (£5.99 at Amazon), as they can also be used for bikes, garden hoses, and ladders.
Excuse me while I stock up on these shed storage essentials...
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!