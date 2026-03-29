I’m in desperate need of clever storage for my newly-decluttered shed – this is what I’m buying to keep it organised this year

Because I live that rock-and-roll lifestyle, I’ve spent the weekend decluttering my shed. And do you know what? It was SO satisfying. The whole thing was bursting at the seams after years of neglect, and it was filled with clutter we no longer wanted or needed. But now it’s a lot emptier, I’m on a mission to make it tidier (and keep it that way).

Of course, there are so many amazing shed storage ideas out there, but the reality is that most people - like me - have a relatively small shed that’s main aim is to house the lawn mower, gardening tools, outdoor furniture cushions, and anything else that’s just a bit too dirty to be housed inside. And when space is limited, it’s easy for things to look messy and unorganised.

But in a bid to become more like the people with tidy sheds, I’ve been scouring the internet for the storage solutions my shed desperately needs. And these are the clever clutter-busters I’m snapping up to make my shed neat and tidy - and prevent mess from building up again.

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1. A shelving unit

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

I’m no Charlie Dimmock by any stretch of the imagination, but I do like to wiggle my green fingers every once in a while - so I have a lot of pots, compost and gardening items in my shed. My husband is also a big DIY man and car obsessive, so he also uses the shed to store his tools, car cleaning solutions and a collection of rags and sponges.

At the moment, all of these smaller items are shoved in buckets or in cardboard boxes for safekeeping. This means that they not only take up a lot of valuable floor space (making it impossible to actually walk inside the shed), but they also make it look incredibly messy. But now I know that one of the best ways to organise a shed is to use shelves.

Sadly, my old wooden shed isn’t really strong enough for wall-mounted shelves, which is why I’m on the hunt for a shelving unit that distributes the weight across the base instead. This way, I can keep all of the essentials in one place and organise each shelf by category. These are the ones I’m eyeing up right now.

SONGMICS 5-Tier Shelving Unit £22.99 at Amazon Made from steel for extra sturdiness, this 5-tier shelving unit comes in a variety of sizes so you can choose the right option for your shed. It can also be split into two separate units if you'd rather. McGregor Greenhouse Shelving - Twin Pack £35 at Argos They're technically for greenhouses, but these will still work in a shed - especially if you're primarily storing a lot of gardening items. Together, you'll be able to make the most of eight sturdy shelves. Keter 4 Tier Plus Shelf £25 at Argos Resistant to damp, this unit can also be mounted to the wall if stability is a worry. Each shelf also has the capacity to hold up to 20kg of weight, so it's perfect for a shed.

2. A tool organiser

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Around 60% of my garden is covered in grass, but we also have a large patio and a few flowerbeds, which means my shed also serves as the go-to storage space for larger tools such as our spade, grass strimmer, broom, and more. It’s also where we store one of my prized possessions, the weed-pulling tool our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny, swears by.

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Up until recently, I’ve tended to lean them up against the shed wall to keep them handy, but this has always made them look extremely messy. And when things already look chaotic, I rarely think twice about adding more clutter into the mix, and it becomes a vicious cycle.

That’s how I know I need a tool organiser to keep these items neat and tidy. At the moment, I’m torn between buying a freestanding garden tool organiser and a wall-mounted one for lighter tools. So, perhaps I’ll buy both so there’s some spare space for when I need it.

Keter Corner Tool Storage Rack £28 at Argos Ideal for tucking away in the corner of your shed, this organiser can hold up to 24 hand and long-handled tools that can be loaded from the front with ease. Garden Tool Rack Organizer £26.99 at Amazon If you have a sturdy shed, you can add this wall-mounted to rack on either the inside or the outside. It comes with 32 hooks to keep everything organised, and keep it off the floor. Outsunny Garden Tool Storage Rack £43.99 at Amazon This three-tiered organiser can hold everything you need, and is made from powder-coated metal to keep the rust at bay. It also has height-adjustable feet if your shed is on the wonk.

3. Bungee cords

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Although I’ve spent the weekend decluttering my shed and getting rid of anything that’s no longer needed, there are still a lot of rogue essentials left behind. This includes bamboo sticks for taller plants, broken-down wood we’re going to use in our chiminea, and even poles for a gazebo we use for much-needed shade in the summer.

These smaller items don’t really have a proper home in the shed, and it’s incredibly easy for them to fall over and get in the way. But one of our gardening writers has the perfect storage solution for these rogue items: bungee cords.

Our writer, Lisa, has used bungee cords throughout her shed and swears by them for a neat, tidy outdoor storage area. She’s attached them to the walls, in corners, and even to the roof of her shed to organise those things that don’t always have their own proper place. So, I’m going to stock up on some, too.

Smith & Locke Assorted Bungee Set 16 Pieces £8.99 at Amazon This is the bungee cord set that Lisa has used in her shed, and has found all of the different sizes work incredibly well when working with different shed items. Bungee Rope Net With Hooks £9.55 at B&Q Opting for a stretchy bungee cord net can be extremely helpful in the shed - especially if you want to keep bulkier items like cushions in check. 12-Piece Bungee Cords Set With Hooks £8.99 at Amazon Each of these bungee cords can resist up to 35kg, making them ideal for heavy-duty items in the shed. They can also be easily coiled up when not in use for simple storage.

4. A cushion storage box

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

The best garden furniture is often hardwearing and durable, but I personally always like to keep my cushions in the shed to protect them from unnecessary exposure to the sun or bad weather. And while I’ve always just thrown them in the shed with very little thought behind the action, this just makes my shed look messy and unorganised.

It also leaves them susceptible to so many cobwebs and even mould during the colder, wetter months, which is why I’ve been on the hunt for a cushion storage box or bag to keep them safe and clean - and raised off the ground. There are so many options out there, and most can even be stored outside of the shed, too.

My garden cushions also have handles on the sides, so I’m also considering buying some hooks like this 6-pack of Heavy Duty Garage Storage Hooks (£5.99 at Amazon), as they can also be used for bikes, garden hoses, and ladders.

Keter Marvel+ 270L Outdoor Garden Storage Box £45 at Habitat This large-capacity storage box offers an easy way to store outdoor cushions or anything else you want to protect in the shed. It can even double up as extra seating during the summer. Argos Home Small Garden Cushion Bag £10 at Argos This waterproof, tear, and UV resistant green bag can even be stored outside if you don't have space in the shed. Keter City 113L Storage Box £32.49 at Amazon If you need something a bit smaller, this storage chest still has capacity to store up to 113L. It'll keep everything inside protected, while still offering some much-needed ventilation.

Excuse me while I stock up on these shed storage essentials...