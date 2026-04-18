Argos is selling the chicest scalloped potting table – it’s perfect for showing off potted plants in a tiny garden

I’m under the impression that garden tools and equipment can and should look stylish, and Argos Home’s Green Scallop Potting Table (£120) is proof that this is possible - it looks so good, I think it should be on display in every small garden this summer.

Most gardeners will know that come springtime, a potting table is one of the most used garden items as they are critical for sowing seedlings and bulbs, so you can tick off your what to plant in April lists. When they look as stylish as this one, these tables can also act as a piece of garden decor in their own right.

Argos is proving that these tables can become part of your garden ideas , rather than just helping to curate them. This green scalloped potting bench is the chicest I’ve ever seen; it’s one you’ll want to keep on show all year round.

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Argos Home Argos Home Scallop Rectangular Potting Table - Green £120 at Argos This scalloped table looks so chic. As well as a stylish potting bench, it can also be used to show off potted plants in a tiny garden. I love how versatile it is!

The Argos Home Green Scallop Potting Table, I’d argue, may be better put to use as a decorative plant stand in small or courtyard gardens . If you have a balcony space, it’s also a great way to display your potted plants, as it has two shelves that utilise your vertical space, yet it is narrow enough not to dominate a small garden. In fact, Argos has also dropped some scalloped plant pots that will look perfect displayed on this table.

Having said that, if you are interested in a new potting table, this scalloped table still works well for its intended purpose, and will make your garden tasks look that little bit more stylish. I mean, just imagine how chic it would look paired with Dunelm’s new Fallen Fruits Potting Mat (£15) ?

Scallops are having a moment again this summer, and I’m for it. It instantly gives the table more visual interest and instant style. We’ve seen scalloped edges of every kind within interior trends, so it comes as no surprise that this trend is now continuing outside. George Home has also dropped a Coral Ceramic Scalloped Planter (£6) , while B&Q is serving up seriously stylish scalloped garden edging for just £10.99 .

Argo's scalloped plant pots are the perfect accompaniment to the stylish scallop table. (Image credit: Argos)

And while Argos is continuing on the trend, you don’t have to worry about it lacking in substance. The table folds so you can safely store it away during wet weather and winter. It has a two-year manufacturer's guarantee for peace of mind.

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The table itself has a spacious worktop, with lots of room for potting garden prep, while its green finish will add so much charm to your garden. It has a slightly whimsical design which is perfect for adding a little of your personality to your garden, particularly the areas of your garden that traditionally choose practicality over style. This is proof that you can, in fact, marry whimsy with functionality.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this potting table sold out over the summer - it looks that good. And if you like what you see, I’d suggest snapping it up now, so you can complete your spring planting jobs in style.